Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Screen Protectors Hint at Wider Cover Display With Sharper Corners

A leaked image of screen protectors for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 give us an idea of how different the outer screen will look this year.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 May 2024 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (pictured) features a cover screen with rounded corners

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could sport a slightly wider cover screen
  • It might arrive with sharper corners compared to the Galaxy Fold 5
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be launched by Samsung on July 10
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to launch in the next couple of months and the company's next-generation book-style foldable phone could arrive with two notable changes to its display. Unlike the company's Galaxy Z Fold 5, which sports a slim cover screen with rounded corners, Samsung could launch the handset's successor in the coming months with a wider display and sharper corners, according to details shared by tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The tipster leaked an image of two screen protectors — one for the Galaxy Fold 5 and the other for the purported Galaxy Z Fold 6. While the cover screen on the former is 57.4mm wide, the screen protector for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 suggests that outer screen will be slightly wider this year, at 60.2mm. This also means that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a wider aspect ratio compared to its predecessor.

Another notable difference between the two foldable phones is the edges of the cover screens. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has rounded corners, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is shown to have much sharper edges. It somewhat resembles the corners on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The screen protector for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 also suggests that the phone's outer display will have thinner bezels at the top and bottom.

Last month, Ice Universe claimed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could debut with the same battery specifications as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This means that the handset could be equipped with a 4,400mAh battery and offer 25W charging support.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to arrive in three colour options — dark blue, light pink, and silver. The handset is also said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood, and feature a titanium chassis.

Samsung has scheduled its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year on July 10, and the company is expected to announce new foldable Galaxy smartphones at the launch event. Alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, the smartphone maker is also likely to introduce the Samsung Galaxy Ring, it's first-generation health and fitness tracker in the form of a ring, at its next launch event.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
