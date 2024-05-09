Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to launch in the next couple of months and the company's next-generation book-style foldable phone could arrive with two notable changes to its display. Unlike the company's Galaxy Z Fold 5, which sports a slim cover screen with rounded corners, Samsung could launch the handset's successor in the coming months with a wider display and sharper corners, according to details shared by tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The tipster leaked an image of two screen protectors — one for the Galaxy Fold 5 and the other for the purported Galaxy Z Fold 6. While the cover screen on the former is 57.4mm wide, the screen protector for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 suggests that outer screen will be slightly wider this year, at 60.2mm. This also means that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a wider aspect ratio compared to its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Fold6's external screen width is 60.2mm, while the Fold5's external screen width is 57.4mm. Therefore, you can get a wider external screen, which is beneficial to the experience, but not too wide. pic.twitter.com/j2eLPJELx4 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) May 7, 2024

Another notable difference between the two foldable phones is the edges of the cover screens. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has rounded corners, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is shown to have much sharper edges. It somewhat resembles the corners on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The screen protector for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 also suggests that the phone's outer display will have thinner bezels at the top and bottom.

Last month, Ice Universe claimed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could debut with the same battery specifications as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This means that the handset could be equipped with a 4,400mAh battery and offer 25W charging support.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to arrive in three colour options — dark blue, light pink, and silver. The handset is also said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood, and feature a titanium chassis.

Samsung has scheduled its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year on July 10, and the company is expected to announce new foldable Galaxy smartphones at the launch event. Alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, the smartphone maker is also likely to introduce the Samsung Galaxy Ring, it's first-generation health and fitness tracker in the form of a ring, at its next launch event.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.