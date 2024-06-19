Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Tipped to Launch in October, Could Be Rebranded in China

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is said to be lighter, thinner, and larger than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2024 12:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim Tipped to Launch in October, Could Be Rebranded in China

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (pictured) was launched in July last year

Highlights
  • Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is rumoured to take place on July 10
  • Upcoming foldable is expected to launch in China with different moniker
  • Samsung is said to pack a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung seems to be gearing up to launch several new Galaxy products next month at its rumoured Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring are expected to go official alongside several new wearables and earbuds. We heard several rumours regarding another model in the book-style foldable series — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim — over the past few months and now a tipster has leaked the purported launch timeline of this model. It is also tipped to launch in China as the Samsung Galaxy W25.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim launch timeline tipped

Tipster Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will be launched in October, a few months after the expected launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The handset will be released in China with the Galaxy W25 moniker, according to the leaker.

The post on X doesn't specify whether this timeline is for the Chinese market or other global regions. The upcoming foldable phone is said to be lighter, thinner, and larger than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 and could feature a titanium frame while lacking S Pen support.

Last month, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) Co-Founder and CEO Ross Young opined that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will be larger than Galaxy Z Fold 6. He hinted that it will be launched in the fourth quarter (October-December) of this year and is likely to be priced similarly to the standard model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications (Rumoured)

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is rumoured to take place on July 10 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring are expected to go official during the event. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to come with a titanium frame and 7.6-inch inner screen and a 6.3-inch cover display. It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. It is said to come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Samsung is tipped to equip the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It is said to get a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel under-display camera. It could pack a 4,400mAh battery with a charging speed of 25W.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Pixel 9 to Feature Creative Assistant App for Custom AI Sticker, Emoji Generation: Report
Crypto Price India: Bitcoin Climbs to $65,000, Most Cryptocurrencies Log Small but Notable Profits

Comment
