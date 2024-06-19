Samsung seems to be gearing up to launch several new Galaxy products next month at its rumoured Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring are expected to go official alongside several new wearables and earbuds. We heard several rumours regarding another model in the book-style foldable series — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim — over the past few months and now a tipster has leaked the purported launch timeline of this model. It is also tipped to launch in China as the Samsung Galaxy W25.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim launch timeline tipped

Tipster Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will be launched in October, a few months after the expected launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The handset will be released in China with the Galaxy W25 moniker, according to the leaker.

The post on X doesn't specify whether this timeline is for the Chinese market or other global regions. The upcoming foldable phone is said to be lighter, thinner, and larger than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 and could feature a titanium frame while lacking S Pen support.

Last month, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) Co-Founder and CEO Ross Young opined that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will be larger than Galaxy Z Fold 6. He hinted that it will be launched in the fourth quarter (October-December) of this year and is likely to be priced similarly to the standard model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications (Rumoured)

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is rumoured to take place on July 10 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring are expected to go official during the event. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to come with a titanium frame and 7.6-inch inner screen and a 6.3-inch cover display. It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. It is said to come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Samsung is tipped to equip the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It is said to get a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel under-display camera. It could pack a 4,400mAh battery with a charging speed of 25W.