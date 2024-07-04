Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Design, Key Features Leak Ahead of July 10 Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are likely to come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 July 2024 16:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Design, Key Features Leak Ahead of July 10 Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 (pictured) were unveiled in July 2023

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to get a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be backed by a 4,000mAh battery
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is likely to have AI-backed Note Assist
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is set to launch on July 10 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The company has yet to reveal details about the foldable smartphones but they have surfaced in leaked renders and reports several times over the past few weeks. A tipster has now shared leaked promotional images showing the handsets' design and specifications. The leak also reveals some key features that the phones are likely to come with, like an Interpreter Mode and support for Google's Circle to Search.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 design (expected)

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Thursday leaked marketing materials for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 that list their key features. The book-style Galaxy Z Fold 6 appears in a Silver Shadow colourway and is claimed to be slim and lightweight. The triple rear camera unit is arranged vertically in the top left corner within a slightly raised, pill-shaped module.

The right edge of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is seen with the power button and volume rocker, while the hole-punch selfie camera slot is placed centrally at the top of the cover display.

galaxy z fold flip 6 evleaks galaxy zfold6 zflip6

Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (left) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (right)
Photo Credit: Evleaks

 

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 appears in a light blue shade with a dual rear camera unit arranged horizontally in two different units on the top left corner. It also sports a fold-shaped cover display. The front camera slot is placed within a centred hole-punch slot towards the top of the main display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has also been tipped to come in at least four colour options - blue, mint, silver and yellow.

Both of these upcoming foldable Samsung handsets are claimed to have IP48-rated builds for dust and splash resistance as well as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, according to the leaked promotional materials.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 features (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is likely to sport a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover screen, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to get a 6.6-inch 120Hz full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 3.4-inch IPS outer panel.

Both phones are seen with unspecified octa-core chipsets and 12GB of RAM on the marketing material. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 appears with 512GB of onboard storage, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is listed with 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phones are also said to run on Android 14-based One UI 5.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to get a 50-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom at the back. The front camera on the cover screen is likely to hold a 10-megapixel sensor. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to feature a 50-megapixel and a 12-megapixel sensor at the back and a 10-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is likely to be backed by a 4,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is tipped to get a 4,000mAh battery. The phones are also claimed to support dual nano SIMs, eSIM, USB Type-C, NFC, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is claimed to weigh 239g and measure 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm when folded and 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm when unfolded.

The leaked material also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely weigh 187g and measure 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm when folded and 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm when unfolded.

The phones are also expected to support features like Interpreter Mode and Google's Circle to Search. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also to be equipped with AI-backed Note Assist, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is said to get AI-backed Chat Assist.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
