Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have been leaked several times in recent weeks. They are likely to be revealed at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is rumoured to take place in July. Although the South Korean giant hasn't confirmed their launch, an official-looking marketing poster has now surfaced online showing the possible design of both foldable phones. The leaked image suggests Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra-like design language for the next generation foldable phones. They are expected to offer Samsung's Galaxy AI features out-of-the-box.

As spotted by Reddit user u/UnironicallyMe37, Samsung's Kazakhstan website accidentally published a marketing image for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, at the time of writing, the listing appears to have been removed from the website. The poster suggests Galaxy S24 Ultra-like design language for the foldables with a flatter design, sharp sides and squared-off corners.

Photo Credit: Reddit/ UnironicallyMe37

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 appears to have new ring-like rear cameras. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 seems to retain the folder-shaped cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The book-style foldable is shown in a grey shade in the poster, while the clamshell foldable is shown in a blue finish with a metallic ring around the cameras. The poster suggests the inclusion of Galaxy AI features on upcoming phones.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch7 series and the Galaxy Ring at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. Rumours suggest that this year's event will take place on July 10 in Paris, before the summer Olympics begin on July 26.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and ship with Google's Android 14 operating system with One UI 6 on top.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.