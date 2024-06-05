Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Spotted in Official-Looking Marketing Image

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 design could be similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 June 2024 16:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Spotted in Official-Looking Marketing Image

Photo Credit: Reddit/ UnironicallyMe37

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to offer Galaxy AI features

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 appears to have a rear camera module with rings
  • The image is claimed to be leaked from Samsung's Kazakhstan website
  • They are expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have been leaked several times in recent weeks. They are likely to be revealed at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is rumoured to take place in July. Although the South Korean giant hasn't confirmed their launch, an official-looking marketing poster has now surfaced online showing the possible design of both foldable phones. The leaked image suggests Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra-like design language for the next generation foldable phones. They are expected to offer Samsung's Galaxy AI features out-of-the-box.

As spotted by Reddit user u/UnironicallyMe37, Samsung's Kazakhstan website accidentally published a marketing image for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, at the time of writing, the listing appears to have been removed from the website. The poster suggests Galaxy S24 Ultra-like design language for the foldables with a flatter design, sharp sides and squared-off corners.

galaxy z fold flip 6 leak reddit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Photo Credit: Reddit/ UnironicallyMe37

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 appears to have new ring-like rear cameras. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 seems to retain the folder-shaped cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The book-style foldable is shown in a grey shade in the poster, while the clamshell foldable is shown in a blue finish with a metallic ring around the cameras. The poster suggests the inclusion of Galaxy AI features on upcoming phones.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch7 series and the Galaxy Ring at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. Rumours suggest that this year's event will take place on July 10 in Paris, before the summer Olympics begin on July 26.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and ship with Google's Android 14 operating system with One UI 6 on top.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Gemini to Get Spotify Integration via New Extension for AI Assistant: Report

