  Realme GT 6 AI Features Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Arrive With Night Vision and Smart Removal

Realme GT 6 AI Features Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Arrive With Night Vision and Smart Removal

The Realme GT 6 is confirmed to be launched in India and global markets on June 20.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 June 2024 17:46 IST
Realme GT 6 AI Features Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Arrive With Night Vision and Smart Removal

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme GT 6 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme GT 6 will get an AI-powered Smart Loop feature as well
  • AI Smart Removal is an object removal feature for the Realme GT 6
  • The AI Night Vision mode uses software accelerated video upscaling
Realme GT 6 is all set to be launched in India and other global markets on June 20. Now, ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features that users will get to use out-of-the-box. Bundling the AI features under the Next AI umbrella, the company said the smartphone will get Night Vision mode, Smart Removal, and Smart Loop features. Notably, the handset is believed to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6, which was introduced in China in May.

Realme GT 6 to Get Three AI Features at Launch

The first in the list is the AI Night Vision Mode. The company claims that it is using advanced night video algorithms to enable the feature on the Realme GT 6. This feature is said to offer software-accelerated image upscaling to allow users to capture bright and detailed videos. The company also shared a video captured using the technology and compared its results with the regular video mode of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Another AI feature users will get to try is AI Smart Removal. This will let users select unwanted objects and people in the background of photos and erase them automatically. The AI will also fill in the background to blend it with the rest of the photo. Similar AI-powered object removal tools are also offered by Samsung, Google, and Oppo on select smartphone models.

Meanwhile, an AI Smart Loop feature will also make its debut on the Realme GT 6. This will let users select and drag any element on the screen, be it text or an image, and quickly share it via third-party apps. As per the company's microsite for the smartphone, dragging the element opens a semi-circular drawer on the side which shows third-party apps and a file dock. The latter can be used to save it for later, according to the company.

Realme GT 6 Specifications (Expected)

As per previous reports, the Realme GT 6 could feature a 6.78-inch OLED BOE S1 display with 1.5K resolution. It is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. For optics, it might sport a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. Further, it could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery along with a 100W wired fast charging solution.

Realme GT 6, Realme GT 6 Specifications, Realme GT 6 launch, Realme, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Realme GT 6 AI Features Revealed Ahead of Launch; to Arrive With Night Vision and Smart Removal
