A new report points to a shift in how people in India are buying smartphones, with a greater focus on overall experience rather than just specifications. It shows that performance, artificial intelligence (AI) features, and long-term value are becoming key factors in purchase decisions. The findings also suggest that buyers are taking a more practical approach, choosing devices based on how well they fit everyday use across work, entertainment, and communication, instead of upgrading frequently for minor hardware changes.

AI and Affordability Reshape Smartphone Demand in India

The Smartphone Insights Report 2026, released by Flipkart in partnership with Counterpoint Research, claims that 89 percent of users take AI features into account when choosing a smartphone. It notes that AI is commonly used for tasks like content creation, search, and everyday assistance. Usage varies across groups, with younger users leaning toward entertainment, while others rely on AI for productivity and planning.

The report also states that AI is moving beyond individual tools to more connected, system-level experiences. It points to trends such as conversational interfaces, support for text, voice, images, and video, and improved on-device processing.

It also highlights that performance, camera quality, and battery life are now expected as standard. Around 45 percent of users are willing to pay more for better performance, while 57 percent place higher importance on camera improvements.

According to the report, brand trust influences 57 percent of buyers, while 56 percent rely on online reviews, and price and value for money remain the top factors for 60 percent. The report also says that 43 percent of users are opting for EMI options to afford higher-spec devices.

Flipkart's report states that users are holding on to their phones for longer, with upgrade cycles stretching to about four years from around 3.5 years earlier. This is linked to rising prices and improved durability. Design is also becoming more important, with 64 percent of users preferring colourful devices, the report added. Some buyers are also willing to pay extra for specific finishes and materials.

Counterpoint Research and Flipkart executives said consumers are seeking reliable, feature-rich smartphones at accessible prices and are becoming more selective, upgrading less often.