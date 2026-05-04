Flipkart Sale 2026: Best Deals on Laptops From Samsung, Asus, Dell and HP

Flipkart is all set to begin the "Sasa Lele" 2026 sale on May 9 with hefty discounts across several product categories. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce website has teased some of the deals on laptops. Latest models from brands like Samsung, Asus, and Motorola are confirmed to be available for discounted rates. Shoppers can further reduce prices with additional bank-based discounts, exchange offers and other payment offers. Flipkart will provide special bonus discounts on select items.

Flipkart Sale: Top Deals on Laptops

Laptops launched this year, as well as models that were launched in 2025, are confirmed to be available at relatively low prices during the upcoming Flipkart Sasa Lele 2026 sale. The company has teased that buyers will be able to grab the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 for a discounted price of Rs. 58,990, instead of Rs. 89,689. Similarly, the Asus Vivobook 14 will be available for Rs. 58,990, down from the actual price of Rs. 92,990.

Besides the direct price cuts, the Flipkart Sasa Lele 2026 will allow users to avail up to 10 percent with purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Customers with the Flipkart SBI credit card can get additional discounts. Further, there will be UPI-based payment offers and Super Coin benefits. Shoppers can avail exchange discounts as well.

Meanwhile, Amazon has also announced its Great Summer Sale starting May 8. Therefore, buyers are advised to compare prices across different online platforms to maximise their savings during the sale. Flipkart Black and Plus members will get a day of early access to the sale. The sale will be live on Flipkart's quick delivery platform, Minutes, as well. The company has yet to officially confirm the end date of the sale.

Here's a list of some of the best deals you can avail in laptops during the upcoming Flipkart discount sale.

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