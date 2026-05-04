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Flipkart Sale 2026: Best Deals on Laptops From Samsung, Asus, Dell and HP

Flipkart Sasa Lele 2026 will allow users to avail up to 10 percent discount for purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 May 2026 16:32 IST
Flipkart Sale 2026: Best Deals on Laptops From Samsung, Asus, Dell and HP

Photo Credit: Motorola

Flipkart Black and Plus members will get 24-hour early access to the sale

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Highlights
  • Flipkart Sasa Lele 2026 sale is scheduled to begin on May 9
  • Laptops will be available at relatively low prices during sale
  • Shoppers can avail exchange discounts during the Flipkart Sasa Lele sale
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Flipkart is all set to begin the "Sasa Lele" 2026 sale on May 9 with hefty discounts across several product categories. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce website has teased some of the deals on laptops. Latest models from brands like Samsung, Asus, and Motorola are confirmed to be available for discounted rates. Shoppers can further reduce prices with additional bank-based discounts, exchange offers and other payment offers. Flipkart will provide special bonus discounts on select items. 

Flipkart Sale: Top Deals on Laptops

Laptops launched this year, as well as models that were launched in 2025, are confirmed to be available at relatively low prices during the upcoming Flipkart Sasa Lele 2026 sale. The company has teased that buyers will be able to grab the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 for a discounted price of Rs. 58,990, instead of  Rs. 89,689. Similarly, the  Asus Vivobook 14 will be available for Rs. 58,990, down from the actual price of  Rs. 92,990. 

Besides the direct price cuts, the Flipkart Sasa Lele 2026 will allow users to avail up to 10 percent with purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Customers with the Flipkart SBI credit card can get additional discounts. Further, there will be UPI-based payment offers and Super Coin benefits. Shoppers can avail exchange discounts as well. 

Meanwhile, Amazon has also announced its Great Summer Sale starting May 8. Therefore, buyers are advised to compare prices across different online platforms to maximise their savings during the sale. Flipkart Black and Plus members will get a day of early access to the sale. The sale will be live on Flipkart's quick delivery platform, Minutes, as well. The company has yet to officially confirm the end date of the sale.

Here's a list of some of the best deals you can avail in laptops during the upcoming Flipkart discount sale. 

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 i7 Rs. 89,689 Rs. 58,990 Buy Now
AsusVivobook 14 Rs. 92,990 Rs. 58,990 Buy Now
Asus Expertbook P1 Rs. 71,990 Rs. 63,990 Buy Now
Motobook 60 OLED Rs. 93,690 Rs. 47,490 Buy Now
Motobook 60 Pro Rs. 68,990 Rs. 61,990 Buy Now
Dell 15 2024 (AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 7530U) Rs. 56,925 Rs. 49,490 Buy Now
HP OmniBook 7 Aero (AMD Ryzen AI 5 Hexa Core AI 5 340) Rs. 96,137 Rs. 82,990 Buy Now
 
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Asus Vivobook 14 (2025) Laptop

Asus Vivobook 14 (2025) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Processor Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics
Weight 1.46 kg
Asus ExpertBook P1 (P1503) Laptop

Asus ExpertBook P1 (P1503) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 1TB
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Weight 1.61 kg
Moto Book 60 Laptop

Moto Book 60 Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Graphics
  • Sound
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Colourful design
  • OLED screen is a good addition
  • Decent day-to-day performance
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Bad
  • Display is reflective
  • Average battery life
  • Slightly heavier compared to similarly priced laptops
Read detailed Motorola Moto Book 60 review
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11 Home
SSD 512GB
Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics
Weight 1.39 kg
Comments

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Further reading: Flipkart Sasa Lele 2026, Flipkart Sasa Lele 2026 Sale, Flipkart Sasa Lele, Flipkart Summer Sale, Flipkart, Samsung Galaxy Book 4
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Flipkart Sale 2026: Best Deals on Laptops From Samsung, Asus, Dell and HP
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