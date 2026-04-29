Oppo Reno 16 Pro is said to be in development as a successor to the Reno 15 Pro. Oppo is yet to officially announce when the handset will be released, but a new leak gives fans hints about its arrival and an early look at its specifications. The Oppo Reno 16 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.32-inch display and a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel sensor. The upcoming handset is likely to pack an action button, resembling the button in the latest OnePlus phones.

Oppo Reno 16 Pro Could Launch By July or August

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has shared a possible timeline and expected specifications of the Oppo Reno 16 Pro. He states that the handset will go official between July and August this year. Notably, the Reno 15 series was launched in China in November, so the launch of next-generation Reno phones seems to be happening fairly quickly.

The global variant of Oppo Reno 16 Pro is tipped to retain the 6.32-inch OLED panel of its predecessor. The Reno 15 Pro, launched in India and China, features 6.78-inch panels. Like the existing model, the upcoming phone is said to boast a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel sensor. It is tipped to have a glass and aluminium build and an OnePlus-inspired action button.

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro is said to feature a similar rear camera layout to the Reno 15 Pro. It is expected to offer a marginal bump over the predecessor's 6,500mAh battery unit.

This is not the first time we have heard about the Oppo Reno 16 Pro. Previous leaks also suggested that the device could be released in the second half of this year. Another recent leak claimed that the handset will be offered in black, green, purple, and white shades.

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro is rumoured to be available in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage configurations. It is likely to be launched alongside the vanilla Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Mini, and Reno 16 Pro Max models. It could run on either the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC or the Dimensity 9500s chipset.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro was launched in India in January this year for Rs. 67,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and has a triple rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto shooter. It sports a 50-megapixel selfie camera and houses a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.