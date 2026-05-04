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  • Flipkart Sale Set to Begin Soon With Top Deals on Smart TVs From Brands Like Hisense, Xiaomi, Toshiba and Thomson

Flipkart Sale Set to Begin Soon With Top Deals on Smart TVs From Brands Like Hisense, Xiaomi, Toshiba and Thomson

Customers using SBI credit cards can get a 10 percent instant discount on transactions, including EMI purchases.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 May 2026 15:36 IST
Flipkart Sale Set to Begin Soon With Top Deals on Smart TVs From Brands Like Hisense, Xiaomi, Toshiba and Thomson

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The early access window in the Flipkart Summer Sale will run from May 4 to May 7

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Highlights
  • SBI cards unlock 10 percent instant discount offers
  • Flipkart SBI card users get 5 percent cashback
  • Bonus offers add extra savings on select purchases
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Flipkart's Summer Sale 2026 early bird deals are now live, with the main sale scheduled to begin on May 9. Shoppers can expect a broad mix of deals on gadgets such as laptops, phones, and audio devices during the sale. Price reductions are likely to be paired with bank discounts and EMI options, helping bring down the final cost. With limited-period offers and flash deals also expected, some products may see sharper price drops for a short window, making it a worthwhile time to buy. 

Customers using SBI credit cards can get a 10 percent instant discount on transactions, including EMI purchases. Flipkart SBI credit card users can also avail 5 percent cashback, along with a joining fee of Rs. 10. The maximum savings per card are capped at Rs. 1,500, with minimum transaction values starting from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 4,990 depending on the category.

Flipkart confirms that grocery purchases come with a flat Rs. 200 discount on non-EMI transactions, while the minutes category offers up to Rs. 100 off. Discounts on lifestyle products go up to Rs. 150 on non-EMI purchases. In the smartphone category, buyers can get up to Rs. 1,000 off on non-EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1,500 off on EMI purchases.

Across other categories, discounts go up to Rs. 1,250 on non-EMI transactions and Rs. 1,500 on EMI purchases. Flipkart is also offering additional bonus discounts, including Rs. 500 off on purchases above Rs. 24,990, Rs. 1,000 off above Rs. 39,990, Rs. 1,250 off above Rs. 49,990, and Rs. 1,500 off on purchases above Rs. 59,990. Notably, all offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions.

The early access window in the Flipkart Summer Sale will run from May 4 to May 7. Smart TV deals, with several 4K and QLED models, are already listed with discounted deals.

Best Deals on Smart TVs in Flipkart Summer Sale

The Hisense E6N 65-inch 4K Smart Google TV is currently available for Rs. 38,699, down from its listed price of Rs. 79,999. The Xiaomi FX Series 55-inch 4K Smart Fire TV is priced at Rs. 30,999, compared to its original Rs. 48,999.

Kodak's Matrix 55-inch QLED 4K Google TV and Acerpure Nitro 55-inch QLED 4K Google TV are both available at Rs. 29,999, though their list prices stand at Rs. 45,999 and Rs. 80,990 respectively. Meanwhile, the Blaupunkt 55-inch QLED 4K Google TV is also selling at Rs. 29,999, down from Rs. 45,999.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Hisense E6N 65-inch 4K Smart Google TV Rs. 79,999 Rs. 38,699 Buy Here
Xiaomi FX Series 55-inch 4K Smart Fire TV Rs. 48,999 Rs. 30,999 Buy Here
Kodak Matrix 55-inch QLED 4K Google TV Rs. 45,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Here
Acerpure Nitro 55-inch QLED 4K Google TV Rs. 80,990 Rs. 29,999 Buy Here
Blaupunkt 55-inch QLED 4K Google TV Rs. 45,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Here
Thomson Phoenix 55-inch QLED 4K Google TV Rs. 45,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Here
Toshiba C350NP 55-inch 4K Smart Google TV Rs. 53,999 Rs. 28,799 Buy Here
Infinix 55-inch QLED 4K Smart Google TV Rs. 36,999 Rs. 28,499 Buy Here
Thomson 55-inch QLED 4K JioTele OS TV Rs. 40,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Here
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Further reading: Flipkart Summer Sale, Flipkart Summer Sale 2026, Flipkart
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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