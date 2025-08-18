Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design, Key Features

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 August 2025 14:42 IST
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design, Key Features

Photo Credit: Weibo/@Redmi

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will feature a full curved display

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  • The handset will have an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance
  • The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is set to arrive in China alongside a Pro variant later this month. The company has now confirmed the launch date of the Note 15 Pro series in the country. The design and key features of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ variant have also been confirmed. It is teased to feature a curved display and a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The handsets will succeed the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and the Note 14 Pro that were unveiled in China in September 2024.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Launch: All We Know

The upcoming Redmi Note 15 Pro series will launch in China on August 21 at 7pm (4:30pm IST), the company announced in a Weibo post. The mid-range Redmi Note 15 Pro+ handset is claimed to offer a flagship-level experience with improved display, battery, and connectivity compared with last year's models.

An earlier leak claimed that the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ could be the first Redmi-branded smartphone to support Beidou's short message satellite communication system. The smartphone is expected to feature "high-end" specifications, including a 1.5K quad-curved display and a 7,000mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will have an IP69K certification for protection against dust and water ingress. The display and fibreglass back panel will both be protected by Xiaomi's Dragon Crystal Glass, according to the company.

In another Weibo post, Redmi teased the design of the Note 15 Pro+ in a green colourway. The handset appears to have a fully curved screen and a slightly curved rear panel. The squircle-shaped rear camera module is placed centrally towards the top of the panel. The camera island holds three camera units alongside an LED flash unit. It includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

A recent leak suggested that the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, which is the same chipset that powers the existing Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G model. The smartphone may feature a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus Launch, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus Features, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus Design, Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro Series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple to Reportedly Witness More Senior Executives Exit Amid Ongoing Succession Changes
BSNL 4G Services Rolled Out in Delhi; Anti-Spam and Smishing Protection Expands to All Users

Related Stories

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design, Key Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 15 5G: India Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features & More
  2. Lava Play Ultra 5G to Launch in India on August 20 With These Features
  3. Airtel Down? Thousands of Users Report Issues With Calls, Messages
  4. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition Launched in India: See Price
  6. Google Pixel 10 Series Accessories Listed by Retailers Days Ahead of Debut
  7. iPhone 17e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Grok Imagine Is Free for All Users Globally: How to Use It
  9. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Launch Date, Design, Key Features Confirmed
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro May Come With a 6.27-inch Screen, 4,300mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P4 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on August 20
  2. iPhone 17 Production Reportedly Begins in India At Foxconn’s Bengaluru Facility
  3. Google Photos Said to Be Testing a Tinder-Style Swipe-Based Photo Deletion Feature
  4. Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 Launched With 9,700mAh Battery, 5-Megapixel Camera
  5. Vivo Y500 China Launch, Design Teased Days After Company Unveils Vivo Y400 in India
  6. Honor X7c 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OpenAI Says GPT-5 Is Now ‘Warmer and Friendlier’ After Users Complained About Cold Treatment
  8. Google Pixel 10 Series Accessories Including 67W Power Adapter Reportedly Listed on Retailer Sites
  9. Airtel Down? Telecom Operator Responds as Thousands of Users Report Issues Making Calls, Sending Messages
  10. BSNL Launches e-SIM Service in Tamil Nadu Circle; Pan-India Expansion to Follow Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »