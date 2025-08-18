Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is set to arrive in China alongside a Pro variant later this month. The company has now confirmed the launch date of the Note 15 Pro series in the country. The design and key features of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ variant have also been confirmed. It is teased to feature a curved display and a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The handsets will succeed the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and the Note 14 Pro that were unveiled in China in September 2024.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Launch: All We Know

The upcoming Redmi Note 15 Pro series will launch in China on August 21 at 7pm (4:30pm IST), the company announced in a Weibo post. The mid-range Redmi Note 15 Pro+ handset is claimed to offer a flagship-level experience with improved display, battery, and connectivity compared with last year's models.

An earlier leak claimed that the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ could be the first Redmi-branded smartphone to support Beidou's short message satellite communication system. The smartphone is expected to feature "high-end" specifications, including a 1.5K quad-curved display and a 7,000mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will have an IP69K certification for protection against dust and water ingress. The display and fibreglass back panel will both be protected by Xiaomi's Dragon Crystal Glass, according to the company.

In another Weibo post, Redmi teased the design of the Note 15 Pro+ in a green colourway. The handset appears to have a fully curved screen and a slightly curved rear panel. The squircle-shaped rear camera module is placed centrally towards the top of the panel. The camera island holds three camera units alongside an LED flash unit. It includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

A recent leak suggested that the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, which is the same chipset that powers the existing Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G model. The smartphone may feature a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter.