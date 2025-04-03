Samsung was rumoured to unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge sometime this month. Now, a new report from Korea suggests that the tech giant has postponed the release by a month or two. The slim handset was teased at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year and will debut as the fourth model in the Galaxy S25 series. It could measure 5.8mm in thickness and is likely to boast a 6.7-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Samsung Reportedly Pushed Galaxy S25 Edge Launch to May or June

As per a report by ET News, Samsung has delayed the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge. The report, citing industry sources, claims that the company plans to unveil the device at an event in May or June. It was initially tipped to be released on April 16. Samsung reportedly informed three South Korean mobile carriers about the change in the launch schedule.

Given that President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial is set for April 4, the publication notes that the schedule was modified to avoid a potential decrease in marketing effectiveness due to divided public attention. Additionally, Noh Tae-moon, the leader of the MX Business Division, who also serves as the acting head of the DX Division, reportedly played a role in the schedule adjustment. The report states that the delay is not due to any quality issues related to the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung will reportedly hold an online launch event for the Galaxy S25 Edge. The launch is expected to follow a similar approach to the one used for the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (SE) last year, with a teaser video.

The brand will reportedly price the Galaxy S25 Edge between the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra models. The 256GB storage model is expected to cost around KRW 1.5 million (roughly Rs. 87,000).

Galaxy S25 Edge was teased at the Unpacked Event in January this year and also showcased at MWC 2025. It is believed to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC and could pack 12GB RAM and a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. It is tipped to measure 5.84mm in thickness.