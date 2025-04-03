Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Reportedly Delayed by a Month or Two

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was rumoured to launch on April 16.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2025 12:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Reportedly Delayed by a Month or Two

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung will reportedly hold an online launch event for the Galaxy S25 Edge

Highlights
  • Samsung reportedly informed South Korean mobile carriers about the change
  • Samsung reportedly set price of Galaxy S25 Edge between Plus and Ultra
  • It could measure 5.8mm in thickness
Advertisement

Samsung was rumoured to unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge sometime this month. Now, a new report from Korea suggests that the tech giant has postponed the release by a month or two. The slim handset was teased at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year and will debut as the fourth model in the Galaxy S25 series. It could measure 5.8mm in thickness and is likely to boast a 6.7-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Samsung Reportedly Pushed Galaxy S25 Edge Launch to May or June

As per a report by ET News, Samsung has delayed the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge. The report, citing industry sources, claims that the company plans to unveil the device at an event in May or June. It was initially tipped to be released on April 16. Samsung reportedly informed three South Korean mobile carriers about the change in the launch schedule.

Given that President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial is set for April 4, the publication notes that the schedule was modified to avoid a potential decrease in marketing effectiveness due to divided public attention. Additionally, Noh Tae-moon, the leader of the MX Business Division, who also serves as the acting head of the DX Division, reportedly played a role in the schedule adjustment. The report states that the delay is not due to any quality issues related to the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung will reportedly hold an online launch event for the Galaxy S25 Edge. The launch is expected to follow a similar approach to the one used for the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (SE) last year, with a teaser video.

The brand will reportedly price the Galaxy S25 Edge between the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra models. The 256GB storage model is expected to cost around KRW 1.5 million (roughly Rs. 87,000).

Galaxy S25 Edge was teased at the Unpacked Event in January this year and also showcased at MWC 2025. It is believed to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC and could pack 12GB RAM and a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. It is tipped to measure 5.84mm in thickness.

 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 Key Features Surface Online Ahead of Anticipated Launch
Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 With Up to 31 Percent Boost in CPU Performance, Adreno 825 GPU Launched

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Reportedly Delayed by a Month or Two
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 Key Features Surface Online
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Alleged Live Renders Leaked Online
  3. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 1 Update With Minor Changes
  4. Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 With Up to 31 Percent Faster CPU Performance Launched
  5. Lava Bold 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India With This Price Tag
  6. Vivo V50e India Launch Date, Camera Details Revealed
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VII CAD Renders Showcase All the Design Changes This Year
  8. Lenovo Tipped to Launch a Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Gaming Tablet
  9. OTT Releases This Week: A Real Pain, Test, Kraven the Hunter, and More
  10. Nintendo Switch 2 With 7.9-Inch Screen Arrives June 5: See Price, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 Series Tipped to Feature Flat Display, Periscope Telephoto Camera and More
  2. Adobe Adds New Features to Premiere Pro and After Effects, Makes Generative Extend Generally Available
  3. Reliance Jio Led Indian Market In Network Speed and Mobile Coverage; Airtel Offered Best 5G Gaming in H2 2024
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Reportedly Delayed by a Month or Two
  5. Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 Key Features Surface Online Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  6. Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 With Up to 31 Percent Boost in CPU Performance, Adreno 825 GPU Launched
  7. iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 1 Update for iPhone Rolls Out With Minor Changes, Bug Fixes
  8. Sony Xperia 1 VII CAD Renders Reportedly Leak; Tipped to See Minimal Design Changes
  9. James Webb Space Telescope Reveals a Stunning Einstein Ring in Hydrus
  10. NASA Astronaut Zena Cardman Appointed to Lead SpaceX Crew-11 Mission to ISS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »