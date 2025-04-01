Qualcomm has announced that it will launch a new Snapdragon chipset in China on April 2. While the US-based chipmaker did not reveal details, it is speculated to be the successor to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 which might come with the moniker Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 or Snapdragon 8s Elite. As per reports, the purported SoC could use Arm's Cortex X4 cores with a peak clock speed of 3.21 GHz.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Launch Scheduled

Qualcomm confirmed the launch of a new chipset in a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. As per the company, it will be a “flagship” new product. It is expected to arrive as the successor to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC which debuted on March 18. Past reports suggest that it may launch as Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 or Snapdragon 8s Elite, the latter being in line with the company's recent nomenclature.

While official details remain scarce, a tipster suggests that the purported SoC is fabricated using TSMC's 4nm node. Its architecture may comprise a prime Cortex X4 core clocked at 3.21 GHz, three Cortex A720 performance cores operating at 3.01 GHz, two Cortex A720 cores capped at 2.80 GHz, and two Cortex A720 cores clocked at 2.02 GHz.

As per the tipster, the purported Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 could use an Adreno 825 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks, which is said to have the same generation cores as the Adreno 830 GPU used in the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, but with a reduced number.

The chip is said to have an 8MP L3 cache and a 6MB SLC. It may reach an AnTuTu score of over 2 million. For reference, the Snapdragon 8 Elite has an AnTuTu score of 2.75 million while the purported chip's predecessor, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, has a reported score of 1.49 million.

More details are expected to surface when the chip officially launches tomorrow.

