Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Qualcomm Schedules New Chipset Launch in China on April 2; May Announce Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Qualcomm Schedules New Chipset Launch in China on April 2; May Announce Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

The purported chipset may reach an AnTuTu score of over 2 million, as per a tipster.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2025 13:44 IST
Qualcomm Schedules New Chipset Launch in China on April 2; May Announce Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

The chipset is expected to arrive as the successor to last year's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (pictured)

Highlights
  • The SoC is speculated to be named Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 or 8s Elite
  • It is tipped to feature Cortex X4 cores clocked at 3.21 GHz
  • The purported SoC may score over 2 million on AnTuTu test
Advertisement

Qualcomm has announced that it will launch a new Snapdragon chipset in China on April 2. While the US-based chipmaker did not reveal details, it is speculated to be the successor to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 which might come with the moniker Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 or Snapdragon 8s Elite. As per reports, the purported SoC could use Arm's Cortex X4 cores with a peak clock speed of 3.21 GHz.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Launch Scheduled

Qualcomm confirmed the launch of a new chipset in a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. As per the company, it will be a “flagship” new product. It is expected to arrive as the successor to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC which debuted on March 18. Past reports suggest that it may launch as Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 or Snapdragon 8s Elite, the latter being in line with the company's recent nomenclature.

While official details remain scarce, a tipster suggests that the purported SoC is fabricated using TSMC's 4nm node. Its architecture may comprise a prime Cortex X4 core clocked at 3.21 GHz, three Cortex A720 performance cores operating at 3.01 GHz, two Cortex A720 cores capped at 2.80 GHz, and two Cortex A720 cores clocked at 2.02 GHz.

As per the tipster, the purported Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 could use an Adreno 825 GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks, which is said to have the same generation cores as the Adreno 830 GPU used in the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, but with a reduced number.

The chip is said to have an 8MP L3 cache and a 6MB SLC. It may reach an AnTuTu score of over 2 million. For reference, the Snapdragon 8 Elite has an AnTuTu score of 2.75 million while the purported chip's predecessor, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, has a reported score of 1.49 million.

More details are expected to surface when the chip officially launches tomorrow.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Specifications, Qualcomm
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Gains, Most Altcoins Reflect Profits
Rockstar Not Revealing GTA 6 Release Date to Maintain 'Anticipation and Excitement', Says Take-Two CEO

Related Stories

Qualcomm Schedules New Chipset Launch in China on April 2; May Announce Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dolby Cinema is Coming to These Theatres in Six Indian Cities
  2. Poco C71 India Launch Date, Design, Price Range, Key Features Confirmed
  3. Apple Intelligence for iPhone Comes to India With iOS 18.4 Update
  4. Vivo Y300 Pro+ and Vivo Y300t Launched With Massive Batteries
  5. Here's Why Rockstar and Take-Two Haven't Revealed GTA 6 Release Date Yet
  6. Apple's Planned Health App Could Let You Chat With an AI Doctor
  7. Vivo V50e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Key Specifications Revealed
  8. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leaked Renders Suggest Familiar Design
  9. Apple Intelligence Comes to Apple Vision Pro With visionOS 2.4 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 19 to Bring ‘Glassy’ Effects, Consistent User Interface Dynamics to iPhone: Mark Gurman
  2. OpenAI Expands GPT-4o-Powered Image Generation Feature in ChatGPT to All Users
  3. Qualcomm Schedules New Chipset Launch in China on April 2; May Announce Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  4. Poco C71 India Launch Set for April 4; Design, Price Range, Key Features Revealed
  5. Vivo V50e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Colour Options, Key Specifications Confirmed
  6. Apple Supplier Foxconn Reportedly Plans to Double iPhone Production in India This Year
  7. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Says Company Will Spin Off Non-Core Units
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Launch in April in Vietnam
  9. Rockstar Not Revealing GTA 6 Release Date to Maintain 'Anticipation and Excitement', Says Take-Two CEO
  10. Elon Musk's Social Media Firm X Bought by His AI Company, Valued at $33 Billion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »