Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset earlier this year, succeeding the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. Built on TSMC's 4nm process, the chip has already powered several gaming-focused smartphones in both India and global markets. Now, a new leak from China suggests that another Snapdragon 8s Gen 4-powered handset is on its way. The phone is tipped to boast a 6.78-inch display and a 9,000mAh battery. The mysterious smartphone could debut in the mid-range segment.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that a new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4-powered smartphone is in development with hardware-level chip enhancements. The device is said to sport a 6.78-inch flat LTPS display with a 1.5K resolution. The refresh rate could be either 144Hz or 165Hz.

Photo Credit: DCS/ Weibo

The purported handset is tipped to pack a 9,000mAh battery. The phone is said to fall in the mid-range segment. Although the tipster didn't directly mention the name of the smartphone, previous rumours and mentions of 'Turbo' in the post strongly suggest that the handset in question could be the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro.

There is no concrete release date for the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro. However, the rumours indicate that the device is moving closer to launch. The smartphone may launch globally under a different name, potentially as the Poco F8.

In separate news, Honor is also expected to launch the Honor GT 2 with a 9,000mAh battery. The rumoured OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max is also said to to come with an 8,000mAh battery.

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro was introduced in China in April this year with an initial price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,700). The Poco F7 5G later made its way to the Indian market with a similar set of specifications and a starting price tag of Rs. 31,999.

Both Redmi Turbo 4 Pro and Poco F7 5G run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and carry a 7,550mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging support. They have 6.83-inch OLED displays with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. They feature dual rear camera units led by a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.