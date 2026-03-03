Technology News
English Edition
  • Resident Evil Requiem Becomes Highest User Rated Game of All Time on Metacritic

Resident Evil Requiem received a rare perfect score of 10/10 from Gadgets 360.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 March 2026 14:36 IST
Photo Credit: Capcom/ Screenshot – Manas Mitul

Resident Evil Requiem marks the return of Leon S. Kennedy

Highlights
  • Resident Evil Requiem launched on February 27
  • Capcom's survival horror game features dual protagonists
  • Requiem is currently among the top five most played games on Steam
Resident Evil Requiem has become the highest user rated game of all time on popular review aggregator website Metacritic days after launch. User score for the survival horror action game on the website sits at 9.5, tied in the first place with last year's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Resident Evil Requiem's Metacritic User Score

Capcom launched Requiem on February 27 across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2. The survival horror title has received widespread critical acclaim, reaching aggregate scores of 88 and 90 on Metacritic and OpenCritic, respectively.

More impressive, however, is the game's user score on Metacritic, which is decided by user ratings. Resident Evil Requiem now sits at a user score of 9.5 on the website, tying it with Expedition 33 as the highest user-rated game of all time on Metacritic. The user score, which signifies ‘universal acclaim,' is based on 5,268 user ratings on the platform.

With a 9.5 user score on Metacritic, Requiem has gone past classic games like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill 2, and Metal Gear Solid 3.

Resident Evil Requiem Tops Steam Charts

In addition to positive critical reception, Resident Evil Requiem seems like it's a massive sales hit for Capcom. On Steam, the horror game has reached 344,214 peak concurrent players within days of launch, according to SteamDB charts. It's the only single-player game among the top five most played games on Steam right now. Requiem has also topped Steam's top sellers list.

Capcom has not yet revealed sales figures for Resident Evil Requiem.

Gadgets 360's review of Resident Evil Requiem called the game a “horror masterpiece” that offers both tense survival horror and thrilling action gameplay, giving it a rare perfect score of 10/10.

Requiem follows the intersecting stories of DSO agent Leon S. Kennedy and FBI agent Grace Ashcroft investigating a series of mysterious deaths in the US. The game takes players back to the ruins of Raccoon City. Resident Evil Requiem released on February 27 and is now available on PC and consoles.

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Intriguing, emotional story
  • Compelling dual protagonists
  • Tense survival horror gameplay
  • Thrilling action gameplay
  • State of the art visuals
  • Excellent boss fights & undead encounters
  • Leon S. Kennedy
  • Bad
  • None
Read detailed Capcom Resident Evil Requiem review
Genre Survival horror
Platform Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Resident Evil
PEGI Rating 18+
Further reading: Resident Evil Requiem, Capcom, Resident Evil, Resident Evil Requiem Review
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
MWC 2026: Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G Unveiled With 6,500mAh Battery, 50–Megapixel Camera

Featured
