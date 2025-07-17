Tecno has unveiled the Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept tri-fold concept phone on Thursday. The latest offering has an inward-folding dual-hinge mechanism and features a 9.94-inch display in the unfolded state. The Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept has a G-style folding design and carries a triple camera unit. The battery capacity of the tri-fold is confirmed to be more than 5,000mAh. Tecno's tri-fold smartphone is expected to remain a concept device for the time being. The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is currently the only tri-fold smartphone available for purchase worldwide.

The Transsion Holdings subsidiary has not announced the commercial availability of its first tri-fold smartphone. The Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept is confirmed to be showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026.

Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept Specifications

The Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept's foldable screen is divided into three sections, much like Samsung's rumoured tri-fold smartphone. It has a G-style folding design. Its large inner screen folds inward in two stages, and Tecno says this design protects the panel from scratches and damage when closed. The secondary cover display functions like a regular smartphone screen.

It boasts a custom-engineered dual-hinge system, comprising a small waterdrop hinge and a larger primary hinge. When folded, the compact hinge lets the right section of the screen fold inward, similar to a typical book-style foldable. The larger hinge then folds the remaining part over it. The Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept has a self-locking system to keep the device gapless and secured in its folded state.

Photo Credit: Tecno

The main display of the Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept measures 9.94-inch in the unfolded state. The large hinge houses a custom dual-cam setup that enables multi-angle hovering, letting the user keep it open at various angles. This allows the device to function in a partially folded state.

The Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept has a thickness of 11.49mm when folded. It measures 3.49mm in the unfolded state, and Tecno claims that this makes the handset the world's thinnest tri-fold smartphone to date. For comparison, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design measures 3.6mm in the unfolded form.

The chipset on the Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept has yet to be disclosed by the brand. It is said to feature a 'high-performance chipset'. It has a triple-camera setup. The battery capacity is confirmed to be more than 5,000mAh. The hinge of the phone is made up of 2000MPa steel, while the back cover is made of Titan Fibre.

The Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept includes several AI-based features and sports Tecno's in-house AI assistant, Ella.