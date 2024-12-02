Technology News
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 to Launch in India on December 6; to Be Available on Amazon

The Phantom V Fold 2 will be available in Karst Green and Rippling Blue colours.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 December 2024 15:25 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Indian variant of Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is teased to have Gorilla Glass 8 protection

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 were launched in September
  • They run on MediaTek Dimensity chipsets
  • Tecno Phantom V2 Fold will come with a 6.42-inch cover display
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 will launch in India this week, the Transsion Holdings subsidiary announced on Monday. Amazon has listed the new foldable handsets on its India website, disclosing the key features of the phones. The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 were launched in select global markets in September. The handsets are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and AMOLED displays.

Tecno Phantom v2 Series India Launch Date

Tecno will launch its Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 in India on December 6. The Indian variant of Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 will come with a 6.42-inch cover display and a 5,750mAh battery. The clamshell foldable phone, on the other hand, is confirmed to ship with AI-powered features like AI Image Cutout, Magic Removal, and Ella AI Writing.

As mentioned, Amazon has created dedicated landing pages on its website teasing the arrival of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2. The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is confirmed to offer Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 70W wired charging support, and 15W wireless charging support. It will pack a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel portrait camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone will have two 32-megapixel cameras for selfies. It gets up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Meanwhile, the Indian variant of the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is teased to have Gorilla Glass 8 protection, a 4,720mAh battery with support for 70W charging, a 6.9-inch main screen, and a 3.64-inch cover screen. It features dual 50-megapixel outward-facing cameras and a 32-megapixel camera with autofocus.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 will be launched in Karst Green and Rippling Blue colourways in India, while the Phantom V Flip 2 will be offered in Moondust Grey and Travertine Green colour options.

Tecno launched the Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 in select global markets in September this year. The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 92,200), while the Phantom V Flip 2 5G is priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 58,600). The former runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, while the latter has a Dimensity 8200 chipset under the hood. 

 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4720mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.85-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5750mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2000x2296 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
