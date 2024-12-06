Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G and Phantom V Flip 2 5G were launched in India on Friday. The book-style Phantom V Fold 2 carries a 7.85-inch main screen and a 6.42-inch cover display. Meanwhile, the Phantom V Flip 2 clamshell foldable has a 6.9-inch inner display and a 3.64-inch outer screen. The handsets will go on sale in the country later this month. Both foldable smartphones support GNSS connectivity and are said to be equipped with aerospace-graded strong hinges.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G Price in India, Availability, Colour Options

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G price in India starts at Rs. 79,999, while the Phantom V Flip 2 5G begins at Rs. 34,999. However, these are only introductory prices, most likely with bank offers, and will be valid for a limited period, the company stated in a press release. The phones will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon starting December 13.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is offered in Karst Green and Rippling Blue shades. The latter is designed by Lowe and is available in a vegan leather finish. Meanwhile, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G comes in Moondust Grey and Travertine Green colourways.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G comes in Moondust Grey and Travertine Green shades

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G Features

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G sports a 7.85-inch 2K+ (2,000x2,296 pixels) primary AMOLED display and a 6.42-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,550 pixels) AMOLED cover screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The company has not confirmed the chipset details of the Indian variant yet, but the global version carries a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. It supports 512GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based HiOS 14.

In the camera department, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is equipped with a 1/3-inch 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with OIS, alongside a 50-megapixel portrait camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The handset has two 32-megapixel front-facing camera sensors for selfies and video calls.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is backed by a 5,750mAh battery with 70W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. It has Dolby Atmos-backed speakers and GNSS connectivity. The handset comes with support for the Phantom V Pen. It is equipped with several AI-backed imaging and photo editing tools as well as Google's Circle-to-Search feature. When folded, it measures 11.98mm in thickness and while unfolded measures 5.5mm thin.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G Features

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) LTPO AMOLED main display and a 3.64-inch (1,066x1,056 pixels) AMOLED outer screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 8 protection. It supports the Always-On Display feature. The global version of the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It supports 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G gets a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with OIS alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The handset comes with Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers. The phone has similar OS, connectivity and AI-backed features as the V Fold 2. It houses a 4,720mAh battery with 70W wired fast charging support.

