Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G Foldable Smartphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G packs a 5,750mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2024 16:01 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G comes in Karst Green and Rippling Blue shades

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G has a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The smartphone comes with two 32-megapixel selfie shooters
  • The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G supports Always-On Display
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G and Phantom V Flip 2 5G were launched in India on Friday. The book-style Phantom V Fold 2 carries a 7.85-inch main screen and a 6.42-inch cover display. Meanwhile, the Phantom V Flip 2 clamshell foldable has a 6.9-inch inner display and a 3.64-inch outer screen. The handsets will go on sale in the country later this month. Both foldable smartphones support GNSS connectivity and are said to be equipped with aerospace-graded strong hinges.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G Price in India, Availability, Colour Options

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G price in India starts at Rs. 79,999, while the Phantom V Flip 2 5G begins at Rs. 34,999. However, these are only introductory prices, most likely with bank offers, and will be valid for a limited period, the company stated in a press release. The phones will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon starting December 13.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is offered in Karst Green and Rippling Blue shades. The latter is designed by Lowe and is available in a vegan leather finish. Meanwhile, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G comes in Moondust Grey and Travertine Green colourways.

tecno phantom vflip2 tecno inline Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G comes in Moondust Grey and Travertine Green shades
Photo Credit: Tecno

 

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G Features

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G sports a 7.85-inch 2K+ (2,000x2,296 pixels) primary AMOLED display and a 6.42-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,550 pixels) AMOLED cover screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The company has not confirmed the chipset details of the Indian variant yet, but the global version carries a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. It supports 512GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based HiOS 14.

In the camera department, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is equipped with a 1/3-inch 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with OIS, alongside a 50-megapixel portrait camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The handset has two 32-megapixel front-facing camera sensors for selfies and video calls.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is backed by a 5,750mAh battery with 70W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. It has Dolby Atmos-backed speakers and GNSS connectivity. The handset comes with support for the Phantom V Pen. It is equipped with several AI-backed imaging and photo editing tools as well as Google's Circle-to-Search feature. When folded, it measures 11.98mm in thickness and while unfolded measures 5.5mm thin.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G Features

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) LTPO AMOLED main display and a 3.64-inch (1,066x1,056 pixels) AMOLED outer screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 8 protection. It supports the Always-On Display feature. The global version of the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It supports 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G gets a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with OIS alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The handset comes with Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers. The phone has similar OS, connectivity and AI-backed features as the V Fold 2. It houses a 4,720mAh battery with 70W wired fast charging support.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution With Lifetime Screen Warranty Launched in India
Markets with Evolving Web3 Regulations Offer Exciting Opportunities: Ryan Sungho Kim at IBW 2024

