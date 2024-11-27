Tecno Camon 40 series of smartphones could be launched soon. The lineup is expected to succeed the Camon 30 series, which was initially unveiled in February at MWC 2024. The Tecno Camon 30 series includes base and Pro models, and it could arrive in 4G and 5G variants. The company has yet to officially reveal anything about the purported Tecno Camon 40 lineup. A new Tecno handset said to be the Camon 40 Pro 5G, has been spotted on a popular benchmarking website. The listing suggests the expected chipset, RAM and operating system details.

Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G Specifications (Leaked)

A handset with the model number "Tecno Tecno CM7" has been listed on Geekbench. This handset is expected to debut as the Camon 40 Pro 5G. The listing states that the phone has a single-core and multi-core scores of 1,034 and 3,257, respectively.

An earlier reported EEC listing suggested that the Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G and Camon 40 Premier 5G variants carry the model numbers CM7 and CM8, respectively.

The Geekbench listing shows the purported Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G with an octa-core chipset which has four cores with a speed of 2GHz and another four cores clocking at 2.50GHz. Meanwhile, 91Mobiles claims that the successor to the Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G, will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

The listing further reveals that the Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G will be equipped with 8GB of RAM. It is expected to ship with Android 15-based HiOS 15 skin on top, according to the Geekbench listing.

An earlier report claimed that the Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G was listed on the IMEI database with the model number CM8. This will likely be a new variant of the rumoured handset. If the previously mentioned EEC listing is to be trusted, this could be the Tecno Camon 40 Premier 5G version.

The 4G variants of the Tecno Camon 40 Pro and base Camon 40 are expected to arrive with the model numbers CM6 and CM5, respectively, according to reports.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.