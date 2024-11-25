Technology News
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped

The foldables ship with Android 14-based HiOS 14.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 November 2024 18:21 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G were unveiled initially in September

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G sports a 7.85-inch 2K+ main AMOLED display
  • It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  • The Phantom V Flip 2 5G carries a 6.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED main screen
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 5G were unveiled globally in September 2024. The book-style foldable Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, while the Phantom V Flip 2 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The phones ship with Android 14-based HiOS 14, have 32-megapixel selfie shooters and support for 70W wired fast charging. The India launch timeline of the two foldable smartphones has now been tipped. An official announcement for the launch may surface online soon.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G India Launch (Expected)

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 handsets are said to launch in India in December, according to a 91Mobiles report citing industry sources. The report does not suggest an exact date but claims that the launch event may take place in the first week of December, that is, between December 2 and December 6. 

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G Features, Price

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G sports a 6.42-inch full-HD+ AMOLED cover screen and a 7.85-inch 2K+ main AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, a 5,750mAh battery with 70W wired and 15W wireless charging support. For optics, the phone has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel portrait camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter as well as two 32-megapixel front camera sensors.

Meanwhile, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G carries a 6.9-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED primary screen and a 3.64-inch AMOLED outer display. The handset is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, a 4,720mAh battery with 70W wired fast charging support. In the camera department, it has dual 50-megapixel rear sensors and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Available in Karst Green and Rippling Blue shades, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G price reportedly starts at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 92,200), while the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G, offered in Moondust Grey and Travertine Green colour options, reportedly begins at $699 (roughly Rs. 58,600).

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.85-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5750mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2000x2296 pixels
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4720mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped
