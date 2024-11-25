Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 5G were unveiled globally in September 2024. The book-style foldable Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, while the Phantom V Flip 2 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The phones ship with Android 14-based HiOS 14, have 32-megapixel selfie shooters and support for 70W wired fast charging. The India launch timeline of the two foldable smartphones has now been tipped. An official announcement for the launch may surface online soon.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G India Launch (Expected)

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 handsets are said to launch in India in December, according to a 91Mobiles report citing industry sources. The report does not suggest an exact date but claims that the launch event may take place in the first week of December, that is, between December 2 and December 6.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Phantom V Flip 2 5G Features, Price

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G sports a 6.42-inch full-HD+ AMOLED cover screen and a 7.85-inch 2K+ main AMOLED display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, a 5,750mAh battery with 70W wired and 15W wireless charging support. For optics, the phone has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel portrait camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter as well as two 32-megapixel front camera sensors.

Meanwhile, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G carries a 6.9-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED primary screen and a 3.64-inch AMOLED outer display. The handset is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, a 4,720mAh battery with 70W wired fast charging support. In the camera department, it has dual 50-megapixel rear sensors and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Available in Karst Green and Rippling Blue shades, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G price reportedly starts at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 92,200), while the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G, offered in Moondust Grey and Travertine Green colour options, reportedly begins at $699 (roughly Rs. 58,600).

