Tecno Spark Go (2024) is expected to launch soon. It is said to succeed the Tecno Spark Go (2023), which was released in India earlier this year in January. The 2023 model comes with a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. A tipster has now shared leaked marketing materials that suggest the specification and design renders of the 2024 Spark Go model. The price of the purported smartphone in the country has also been tipped.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) shared in a post on X, that the Tecno Spark Go (2024) is expected to launch in India in a singular 4GB + 128GB variant. The phone is likely to be priced at Rs. 6,999. In the attached images of leaked marketing materials, the handset is seen in four colour variants - black, blue, green, and yellow. The dual camera unit of the smartphone is seen placed in two slightly raised circular units in the top left corner of the back panel alongside dual LED flash in a similar circular unit.

Sporting a 6.6-inch LCD display, the Tecno Spark Go is expected to come with a resolution of HD+ (1,600 x 900 pixels) and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is said to be powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with Mali G57 GPU. The handset is expected to get 4GB of RAM with 4GB of additional virtual RAM. It could offer 128GB of inbuilt storage, which is said to be expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Tecno Spark Go (2024) is likely to run Android 13 (Go Edition)-based HIOS 13 out-of-the-box.

The Tecno Spark Go (2024) could sport a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an additional AI-supported shooter alongside dual LED flash units. The front camera is likely to come with an 8-megapixel sensor that is also said to come with dual LED flash units.

Tecno Spark Go (2024) could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and is expected to offer USB Type-C support. It is also said to come with a stereo speaker setup with DTS audio support. For security, the handset is likely to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

