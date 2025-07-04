Technology News
English Edition

Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Launching Today: Expected Features and Specifications

Here’s everything we know about the Tecno Pova 7 5G series ahead of its India launch today.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 July 2025 07:00 IST
Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Launching Today: Expected Features and Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

The Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G (pictured) was launched in select markets last month

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 7 5G series is teased to come with a new Delta light interface
  • It will feature Ella AI assistant with support for Indian languages
  • The Pova 7 Pro 5G is reported to get a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display
Advertisement

Tecno Pova 7 5G series is set to be launched in India today. The new lineup is expected to include at least four models — Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G, Pova 7 Ultra 5G, and Pova 7 Neo 5G. In the days leading up to launch, the Transsion Holdings subsidiary has been teasing several details about the phones via its social media handles. The Tecno Pova 7 5G series is teased to debut with a dynamic new Delta light interface. Tecno will equip the phones with its in-house Ella AI assistant.

Here's everything we know about the Tecno Pova 7 5G series ahead of its India launch today.

Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Launch: Expected Features, Specifications

Tecno Pova 7 5G series will be launched today at 12 pm IST. The lineup is teased to feature a new Delta light interface, which is a visual element inspired by the delta symbol which is designed to respond to various system actions. This includes music playback, volume control, and notifications.

Further, the company has also confirmed the presence of MemFusion technology, short for Memory Fusion. With this, users can virtually expand the onboard RAM using additional storage. The Tecno Pova 7 5G series will feature Ella, Tecno's in-house voice assistant which supports multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Tamil, among others.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Tecno Pova 7 5G and the Pova 7 Pro 5G will sport a 6.78-inch screen. The Pro model will carry an AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The handset will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W (wired) and 30W (wireless) fast charging.

The Tecno Pova 7 5G is reported to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, with support for AI-backed features including real-time call translation, call summaries, and voice print recognition. It is also expected to come with a Intelligent Signal Hub System similar to the recently launched Pova Curve 5G. This system is meant to ensure you have cellular connection even in zero-network zones.

As per the report, the Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G will feature a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. The camera system is said to support features like 4K video recording, Portrait mode, Super Night mode, Vlog mode, and Dual Video.

Meanwhile, other reports suggest that the top-end model in the lineup, the Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G, will be powered by a Dimensity 8350 SoC. It may be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 70W wired fast charging support. The handset is reported to come with a 1.5K AMOLED screen and 144Hz refresh rate. It is claimed to support 120fps BGMI gameplay.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the Tecno Pova 7 5G series launch in India today.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno Pova 7 5G, Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G, Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G, Tecno Pova 7 Neo 5G, Tecno Pova 7 5G Specifications, Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G Specifications, Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G Specifications, Tecno Pova 7 Neo 5G Specifications, Tecno Pova 7 5G Price in India, Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G Price in India, Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G Price in India, Tecno Pova 7 Neo 5G Price in India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Makes New Proposal to Stave Off EU Antitrust Fine, Document Shows

Related Stories

Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Launching Today: Expected Features and Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Kaalidhar Laapata, Thug Life, The Good Wife, and More
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Launched in India Alongside Reno 14 5G: See Price
  3. Honor Watch 5 Ultra With eSIM Support, ECG Tracking Launched
  4. Honor MagicPad 3 Launched With 165Hz Display, These Features
  5. Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X200 FE to Launch in India On This Date
  6. Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus Buds 4 Key Features Revealed Ahead of July 8 India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Launching Today: Expected Features and Specifications
  2. A Planet with a Death Wish: How HIP 67522 b Is Forcing Its Star to Explode
  3. Webb Telescope Spots Possible Jellyfish Galaxy 12 Billion Light-Years Away
  4. Mars Dust Devils May Spark Lightning, Might Pose Risks to Rovers: Study
  5. NASA's Perseverance Grinds Into ‘Weird’ Martian Rock to Uncover Signs of Ancient Habitability
  6. Radio Observations in Chamaeleon Cloud Reveal Five Young Stars, Including a Binary System
  7. Paramasivan Fathima OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Horror Thriller Online?
  8. Jagamerigina Satyam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Legal Drama Online?
  9. The Good Wife OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Reformed OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Popular French Drama Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »