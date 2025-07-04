Tecno Pova 7 5G series is set to be launched in India today. The new lineup is expected to include at least four models — Tecno Pova 7 5G, Pova 7 Pro 5G, Pova 7 Ultra 5G, and Pova 7 Neo 5G. In the days leading up to launch, the Transsion Holdings subsidiary has been teasing several details about the phones via its social media handles. The Tecno Pova 7 5G series is teased to debut with a dynamic new Delta light interface. Tecno will equip the phones with its in-house Ella AI assistant.

Here's everything we know about the Tecno Pova 7 5G series ahead of its India launch today.

Tecno Pova 7 5G Series Launch: Expected Features, Specifications

Tecno Pova 7 5G series will be launched today at 12 pm IST. The lineup is teased to feature a new Delta light interface, which is a visual element inspired by the delta symbol which is designed to respond to various system actions. This includes music playback, volume control, and notifications.

Further, the company has also confirmed the presence of MemFusion technology, short for Memory Fusion. With this, users can virtually expand the onboard RAM using additional storage. The Tecno Pova 7 5G series will feature Ella, Tecno's in-house voice assistant which supports multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Tamil, among others.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Tecno Pova 7 5G and the Pova 7 Pro 5G will sport a 6.78-inch screen. The Pro model will carry an AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The handset will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W (wired) and 30W (wireless) fast charging.

The Tecno Pova 7 5G is reported to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, with support for AI-backed features including real-time call translation, call summaries, and voice print recognition. It is also expected to come with a Intelligent Signal Hub System similar to the recently launched Pova Curve 5G. This system is meant to ensure you have cellular connection even in zero-network zones.

As per the report, the Tecno Pova 7 Pro 5G will feature a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. The camera system is said to support features like 4K video recording, Portrait mode, Super Night mode, Vlog mode, and Dual Video.

Meanwhile, other reports suggest that the top-end model in the lineup, the Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G, will be powered by a Dimensity 8350 SoC. It may be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 70W wired fast charging support. The handset is reported to come with a 1.5K AMOLED screen and 144Hz refresh rate. It is claimed to support 120fps BGMI gameplay.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the Tecno Pova 7 5G series launch in India today.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.