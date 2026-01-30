Tecno has confirmed that the Pova Curve 2 will launch in India soon, offering an early look at its design ahead of the official announcement. The upcoming smartphone will succeed the Tecno Pova Curve 5G, which was unveiled in the country in May 2025, and is expected to build on its curved design language. While the launch date remains unannounced, teasers and certification listings have already begun revealing details about the phone's design, hardware, and software ahead of its debut.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 Confirmed to Launch in India

According to the company's latest post on X that teases a translucent render of a portion of the phone, the Tecno Pova Curve 2 will launch in India soon. The exact launch date has yet to be announced. We can expect the company to reveal more details about the upcoming smartphone in the coming days.

The teaser image shared in the post shows us what the curved edge of the Tecno Pova Curve 2 will look like. An earlier teaser had hinted at a circular camera cutout on the rear panel, set within a larger camera module that was not fully shown. The shape of the larger module remained unclear. It may offer a similar design language to the preceding Tecno Pova Curve 5G.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 Features (Expected)

Meanwhile, a Google Play Console listing reportedly reveals key details about the smartphone. The listing mentions the model number “TECNO-LK7k” and is said to clearly identify the device as the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G.

The database reportedly lists the Tecno Pova Curve 2 with a MediaTek MT6858 chipset paired with an ARM Mali-G610 GPU clocked at 1,000MHz. The CPU layout shows a 1+3+4 configuration, with one Cortex-A78 core and three Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.5GHz, along with four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. While this setup may seem unusual, the chipset and GPU details point to the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC.

The listing also reportedly indicates that the Tecno Pova Curve 2 will ship with Android 16 and offer up to 12GB of RAM. Display details will likely include a 1080 × 2364 pixel resolution and a pixel density of 420ppi. The same model number is said to have appeared on the TUV certification platform, which suggests that the upcoming handset will pack a 7,750mAh lithium-ion polymer battery.