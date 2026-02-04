Technology News
English Edition
Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design, Colour Options Officially Revealed

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G's design is said to be part of the brand’s Design 2.0 strategy, inspired by space engineering.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2026 17:46 IST
Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design, Colour Options Officially Revealed

Photo Credit: Tecno

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is the successor to the Pova Curve 5G, which debuted in May 2025

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G will be launched in India on February 13
  • The handset features a newly redesigned triangular camera island
  • Tecno teased the Pova Curve 2 5G in black, silver and violet colours
The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is confirmed to be launched in India as the successor to the Pova Curve 5G, which was introduced in May 2025. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has officially announced the launch date of the upcoming handset, while also revealing its design. It has a redesigned camera island that leans more towards the unit on the Tecno Pova 7, rather than its predecessor, in terms of appearance. The Tecno Pova Curve 2 is teased in three colourways.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Design, Colour Options

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G will be launched in India on February 13 at 12pm IST. The company teased the design of the upcoming handset in a post on X. Based on the shared image, the handset appears to feature a curved rear panel that is tapered towards the edges. The rear panel itself seems to carry a matte-textured finish. Like its predecessor, there are angular lines and contours etched into the rear, contributing to its cosmetic appeal.

One of the most noticeable changes is in terms of the camera module. Unlike the Tecno Pova Curve 5G, which has vertically aligned lenses, its successor has a triangular, asymmetrical camera island. Two lenses are placed in a single horizontal pill, while a third lens ring is placed below.

A small LED flash can be seen alongside the single camera, while the Pova branding and fine-print text are also visible on the rear panel.

Apart from the design, Tecno has also teased the colour options of the Pova Curve 2 5G. It is confirmed to be offered in three finishes — black, silver, and violet. All of the shades feature a small accent section near the lower portion of the back panel, which appears to have a semi-transparent look.

While the company has yet to reveal any specifications, reports suggest that the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G will be powered by the MediaTek MT6858 SoC, commonly known as the Dimensity 7100. It may ship with up to 12GB of RAM and Android 16. The upcoming handset previously appeared on the TUV certification platform, packing a 7,750mAh lithium-ion polymer battery.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G in India.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G

Tecno Pova Curve 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 144Hz display
  • Striking design
  • Decent cameras
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • 128GB storage across all variants
  • Poor display legibility outdoors
  • Only one promised OS update
Read detailed Tecno Pova Curve 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2436 pixels
Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G, Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G specifications, Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Launch Date, Tecno Pova Curve 5G, Tecno
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Explained: How Claude Cowork Sparked a Software and IT Stock Sell-Off in India and US

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design, Colour Options Officially Revealed
