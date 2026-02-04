The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is confirmed to be launched in India as the successor to the Pova Curve 5G, which was introduced in May 2025. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has officially announced the launch date of the upcoming handset, while also revealing its design. It has a redesigned camera island that leans more towards the unit on the Tecno Pova 7, rather than its predecessor, in terms of appearance. The Tecno Pova Curve 2 is teased in three colourways.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Design, Colour Options

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G will be launched in India on February 13 at 12pm IST. The company teased the design of the upcoming handset in a post on X. Based on the shared image, the handset appears to feature a curved rear panel that is tapered towards the edges. The rear panel itself seems to carry a matte-textured finish. Like its predecessor, there are angular lines and contours etched into the rear, contributing to its cosmetic appeal.

One of the most noticeable changes is in terms of the camera module. Unlike the Tecno Pova Curve 5G, which has vertically aligned lenses, its successor has a triangular, asymmetrical camera island. Two lenses are placed in a single horizontal pill, while a third lens ring is placed below.

A small LED flash can be seen alongside the single camera, while the Pova branding and fine-print text are also visible on the rear panel.

Apart from the design, Tecno has also teased the colour options of the Pova Curve 2 5G. It is confirmed to be offered in three finishes — black, silver, and violet. All of the shades feature a small accent section near the lower portion of the back panel, which appears to have a semi-transparent look.

While the company has yet to reveal any specifications, reports suggest that the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G will be powered by the MediaTek MT6858 SoC, commonly known as the Dimensity 7100. It may ship with up to 12GB of RAM and Android 16. The upcoming handset previously appeared on the TUV certification platform, packing a 7,750mAh lithium-ion polymer battery.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G in India.