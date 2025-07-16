Curved displays are a defining aesthetic on a smartphone. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been integrating this design feature into their flagship and upper-mid range for a while now. But with OLED technology now trickling down a segment or two below, we now see even lower mid-range handsets featuring curved screens. It has several benefits too. To begin with, a curved screen brings about the perception of reduced bezels and maximised screen real estate. Further, curved displays that wrap around the edges improve the ergonomics and make the phone more comfortable to hold. Despite a few challenges such as accidental touches and increased fragility factor, a curved display phone still presents the image of a premium offering.

Considered a rage around a decade ago, phones with curved displays have died down a bit. While Apple has never released a curved screen iPhone, Samsung has too moved away from the technology in recent years. But that does not mean that there aren't any good options to choose from. In fact, some of the flagships today, such as the flagship OnePlus 13 and Oppo Find X8 Pro, sport curved panels.

In this article, we have curated a list of the top curved display phones in India, including the OnePlus 13, Oppo Find X8 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, and more, to help you make an informed buying decision.

OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13 is the company's current flagship smartphone. The handset sports a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 510PPI pixel density. The screen has quad-curved glass, which lends it a premium appearance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM and Storage: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X (RAM), Up to 1TB UFS 4.0 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 50-megapixel (telephoto)

Front Cameras: 32-megapixel

Battery: 6,000mAh, 100W (wired)/ 50W (wireless)

Operating System: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS NFC, USB Type-C

OnePlus 13 Price in India

OnePlus 13 starts at Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB variants are priced at Rs. 76,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively. The phone is available in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean shades.

Oppo Find X8 Pro

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is the elder sibling in the Find X8 lineup. It comes with a 6.78-inch full HD+ (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. It is a curved edge-to-edge panel with narrow bezels that aids the aesthetic, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on top.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch full HD+ LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

RAM and Storage: 12GB LPDDR5X (RAM), 256GB UFS 4.0 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 50-megapixel 3x telephoto) + 50-megapixel (6x telephoto)

Front Cameras: 32-megapixel

Battery: 5,910mAh, 80W (wired)/ 50W (wireless)

Operating System: Android 15-based ColorOS 15

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Oppo Find X8 Pro Price in India

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is available in a single RAM and storage configuration which is priced at Rs. 99,999. It is offered in two colourways — Pearl White and Space Black.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is one of the few handsets in the market today to sport a 4C curved display. The phone is equipped with a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) 10-bit pOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch 1.5K 10-bit pOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme

RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X (RAM), Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 10-megapixel (telephoto)

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,000mAh, 90W (wired)/ 15W (wireless)

Operating System: Android 15

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price in India

The price of Motorola Edge 60 Pro in India is set at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB configuration is priced at Rs. 33,999. The phone is available in Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Sparkling Grape, and Pantone Shadow colour options.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G

Vivo claims the Y400 Pro 5G to be the “segment's slimmest 3D curved display smartphone”. It sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness level, and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300

RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR4X (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (depth)

Front Cameras: 32-megapixel

Battery: 5,500mAh, 90W (wired)

Operating System: Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Price in India

The price of Vivo Y400 Pro 5G in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB configuration is priced at Rs. 26,999. The handset is offered in Freestyle White, Fest Gold, and Nebula Purple colour options.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G

If spending the big bucks isn't on your bucket list, then the Tecno Pova Curve 5G is an affordable handset that offers a curved display. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 1,300 nits peak brightness. The screen has Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch full HD+ curved AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (RAM), 128GB UFS 2.2 (storage)

Rear Cameras: 64-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (portrait)

Front Cameras: 13-megapixel

Battery: 5,500mAh, 45W

Operating System: Android 15-based HiOS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C

Tecno Pova Curve 5G Price in India

Tecno Pova Curve 5G is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset's 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. It is offered in Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Neon Cyan shades.