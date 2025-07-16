Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles Features
  • Top Curved Display Phones in India (July 2025): OnePlus 13, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, and More

Top Curved Display Phones in India (July 2025): OnePlus 13, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, and More

From Motorola Edge 60 Pro to the Tecno Pova Curve 5G, here's our list of the top curved display phones in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 July 2025 06:30 IST
Top Curved Display Phones in India (July 2025): OnePlus 13, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, and More

The recently launched Tecno Pova Curve 5G features a curved screen

Highlights
  • The Motorola Edge 60 Pro sports a 4C curved display
  • Vivo claims Y400 Pro 5G to be segment's slimmest 3D curved handset
  • Other devices in the list include OnePlus 13, Oppo Find X8 Pro, and more
Advertisement

Curved displays are a defining aesthetic on a smartphone. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been integrating this design feature into their flagship and upper-mid range for a while now. But with OLED technology now trickling down a segment or two below, we now see even lower mid-range handsets featuring curved screens. It has several benefits too. To begin with, a curved screen brings about the perception of reduced bezels and maximised screen real estate. Further, curved displays that wrap around the edges improve the ergonomics and make the phone more comfortable to hold. Despite a few challenges such as accidental touches and increased fragility factor, a curved display phone still presents the image of a premium offering.

Considered a rage around a decade ago, phones with curved displays have died down a bit. While Apple has never released a curved screen iPhone, Samsung has too moved away from the technology in recent years. But that does not mean that there aren't any good options to choose from. In fact, some of the flagships today, such as the flagship OnePlus 13 and Oppo Find X8 Pro, sport curved panels.

In this article, we have curated a list of the top curved display phones in India, including the OnePlus 13, Oppo Find X8 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, and more, to help you make an informed buying decision.

OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13 is the company's current flagship smartphone. The handset sports a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 510PPI pixel density. The screen has quad-curved glass, which lends it a premium appearance.oneplus 13 software widgets gadgets 360

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X (RAM), Up to 1TB UFS 4.0 (Storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 50-megapixel (telephoto)
  • Front Cameras: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,000mAh, 100W (wired)/ 50W (wireless)
  • Operating System: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15
  • Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS NFC, USB Type-C

OnePlus 13 Price in India

OnePlus 13 starts at Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The 16GB + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB variants are priced at Rs. 76,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively. The phone is available in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean shades.

Oppo Find X8 Pro

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is the elder sibling in the Find X8 lineup. It comes with a 6.78-inch full HD+ (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. It is a curved edge-to-edge panel with narrow bezels that aids the aesthetic, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on top.oppo findx8 findx8pro review display flatvsquadcurved gadgets 360

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch full HD+ LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB LPDDR5X (RAM), 256GB UFS 4.0 (Storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 50-megapixel 3x telephoto) + 50-megapixel (6x telephoto)
  • Front Cameras: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,910mAh, 80W (wired)/ 50W (wireless)
  • Operating System: Android 15-based ColorOS 15
  • Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Oppo Find X8 Pro Price in India

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is available in a single RAM and storage configuration which is priced at Rs. 99,999. It is offered in two colourways — Pearl White and Space Black.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is one of the few handsets in the market today to sport a 4C curved display. The phone is equipped with a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) 10-bit pOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top.motorola edge 60 pro display gadgets 360

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch 1.5K 10-bit pOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme
  • RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5X (RAM), Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 (Storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 10-megapixel (telephoto)
  • Front Camera: 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,000mAh, 90W (wired)/ 15W (wireless)
  • Operating System: Android 15
  • Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price in India

The price of Motorola Edge 60 Pro in India is set at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB configuration is priced at Rs. 33,999. The phone is available in Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Sparkling Grape, and Pantone Shadow colour options.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G

Vivo claims the Y400 Pro 5G to be the “segment's slimmest 3D curved display smartphone”. It sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness level, and up to 300Hz touch sampling rate.vivo y400 pro 5g vivo 1

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR4X (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 (Storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (depth)
  • Front Cameras: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,500mAh, 90W (wired)
  • Operating System: Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15
  • Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Price in India

The price of Vivo Y400 Pro 5G in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB configuration is priced at Rs. 26,999. The handset is offered in Freestyle White, Fest Gold, and Nebula Purple colour options.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G

If spending the big bucks isn't on your bucket list, then the Tecno Pova Curve 5G is an affordable handset that offers a curved display. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 1,300 nits peak brightness. The screen has Gorilla Glass 5 protection.tecno pova curve review ndtv display

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch full HD+ curved AMOLED, 144Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB (RAM), 128GB UFS 2.2 (storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 64-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (portrait)
  • Front Cameras: 13-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,500mAh, 45W
  • Operating System: Android 15-based HiOS 15
  • Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C

Tecno Pova Curve 5G Price in India

Tecno Pova Curve 5G is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset's 8GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. It is offered in Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Neon Cyan shades.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Oppo Find X8 Pro

Oppo Find X8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP68 & IP69 rated design
  • Vibrant display
  • Buttery smooth software experience
  • Impressive video recording capabilities
  • Bad
  • Quick Button needs refinement
  • Plenty of bloatware and preinstalled apps
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Oppo Find X8 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5910mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Vivo Y400 Pro 5G

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Tecno Pova Curve 5G

Tecno Pova Curve 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 144Hz display
  • Striking design
  • Decent cameras
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • 128GB storage across all variants
  • Poor display legibility outdoors
  • Only one promised OS update
Read detailed Tecno Pova Curve 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2436 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Curved Display, OnePlus 13, Oppo Find X8 Pro, Motorola edge 60 pro, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, Tecno Pova Curve 5G
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Gemini in Gmail Vulnerable to Prompt Injection-Based Phishing Attacks, Researcher Finds
Google Pixel Watch 4 Could Use Same Processor as Last Year's Pixel Watch 3

Related Stories

Top Curved Display Phones in India (July 2025): OnePlus 13, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4R 5G to Launch Soon in India; Design Teased
  2. Here's When Apple Could Unveil the iPhone 17 Series
  3. iQOO Z10R With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  4. HMD T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Launched in India: Check Price
  5. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Review: Flip Phone Perfection?
  6. Realme 15 Pro 5G to Get 50-Megapixel Sony IMX896 Main Rear Camera
  7. Grok Will Now Let You Chat With a Goth Anime Girl That Has an NSFW Mode
#Latest Stories
  1. Axiom Space’s Ax-4 Crew Returns from ISS Aboard SpaceX Dragon Grace After Record Research Mission
  2. Crystalline Ice Discovered in Space: New Study Reveals Hidden Order in Cosmic Ice
  3. NASA Deploys High-Tech Aircraft to Support Texas Flood Relief and Recovery Efforts
  4. Massive Boulders Ejected by DART Mission Could Complicate Future Asteroid Deflection
  5. The Map That Leads to You OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Anuraga Karikkim Vellam Streaming Now on SunNXT: Everything To Know About Cast, Plot, and More
  7. CyberPowerPC India Announces Launch of Esports Masterclass Series in Navi Mumbai
  8. iPhone 16 Available at Rs 69,999 in Flipkart's GOAT Sale 2025; Price Discounted on Amazon as Well
  9. Google Pixel Watch 4 Could Use Same Processor as Last Year's Pixel Watch 3
  10. Delhi High Court Orders E-Commerce Platforms to Delist Products Infringing on Reliance, Jio Trademarks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »