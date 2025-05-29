Tecno Pova Curve 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The new affordable 5G offering from Tecno arrives in three colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. The Tecno Pova Curve 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset. It has a 64-megapixel rear camera unit and an IP64-rated build. The Pova Curve 5G houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W charging support. The new phone has a starship-like design, and it measures just 7.45mm in thickness.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G Price in India

Tecno Pova Curve 5G is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This variant is confirmed to be available exclusively on Flipkart. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. This will be available through offline channels as well. The phone is offered in Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Neon Cyan shades. It will go on sale starting June 5.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G Specifications

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 1,300 nits peak brightness. The screen has Gorilla Glass 5 coating. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The onboard RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB using the additional unused storage.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G

Photo Credit: Tecno

On the rear, the Tecno Pova Curve 5G boasts an AI-backed dual camera unit led by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 13-megapixel camera on the front. The handset has a starship-inspired design.

For connectivity, the Tecno Pova Curve 5G has Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6. It has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and has an IP64-rated build. It ships with Tecno's in-house voice assistant, Ella. It offers several AI-backed features such as AI Voiceprint Suppression, AI Auto Call Answering, and AI Call Assistant. The handset is claimed to enable seamless connectivity even in low or no signal areas with its Intelligent Signal Hub System.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G carries a 5,500mAh battery with 45W charging support. Tecno states that this fast charging technology will fill the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 45 minutes. The handset is 7.45mm thick, and is advertised to be India's slimmest curved smartphone with a 5,500mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.