Tecno Spark 10 5G has launched in India on Tuesday. The company also recently launched the Tecno Spark 10 Pro smartphone in the country. This phone was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain earlier this year and released globally at a later date. The Tecno Spark 10 Pro went on sale in India starting March 24 and is available in all partner retail stores across the country. After unveiling the Tecno Spark 10 5G today, the company also confirmed the price and sale date of the handset in India.

Tecno Spark 10 5G price in India, availability

Offered in Meta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta White colour options, the Tecno Spark 10 5G is available in a single configuration of 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage priced at Rs. 12,999. The RAM is expandable up to 8GB thanks to Memory Fusion RAM technology and the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a micro-SD card. The newly-launched smartphone by Tecno will be available for purchase starting April 7 in India across all partner retail stores.

Tecno Spark 10 5G specifications, features

The dual nano SIM-supported Tecno Spark 10 5G features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1612) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 120Hz, a peak local brightness of 480 nits, and an aspect ratio of 20.15:9.

Powered by an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC with a 950MHz ARm Mali-G57 GPU, the smartphone comes with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The Tecno Spark 10 5G boots Android 13 with HiOS 12.6 on top.

For optics, a dual rear camera setup is available on the Tecno Spark 10 5G. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI sensor. An 8-megapixel AI-supported selfie camera is housed in a centrally aligned waterdrop notch on the front.

Tecno's Spark 10 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W flash charge support. The fast charger is claimed to charge the device from 0 to 50 percent in 50 minutes. The handset is claimed to have a 39-day long standby battery.

In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 5G, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Tecno Spark 10 5G smartphone measures 164.37mm x 75.45mm x 8.4mm in size.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.