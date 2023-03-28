Technology News
Tecno Spark 10 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Tecno Spark 10 5G is powered by an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2023 19:06 IST
Tecno Spark 10 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 10 5G launched in Meta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta White colourways

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 10 5G sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display
  • The phone has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • It ships with Android 13-based HiOS 12.6

Tecno Spark 10 5G has launched in India on Tuesday. The company also recently launched the Tecno Spark 10 Pro smartphone in the country. This phone was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain earlier this year and released globally at a later date. The Tecno Spark 10 Pro went on sale in India starting March 24 and is available in all partner retail stores across the country. After unveiling the Tecno Spark 10 5G today, the company also confirmed the price and sale date of the handset in India.

Tecno Spark 10 5G price in India, availability

Offered in Meta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta White colour options, the Tecno Spark 10 5G is available in a single configuration of 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage priced at Rs. 12,999. The RAM is expandable up to 8GB thanks to Memory Fusion RAM technology and the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a micro-SD card. The newly-launched smartphone by Tecno will be available for purchase starting April 7 in India across all partner retail stores.

Tecno Spark 10 5G specifications, features

The dual nano SIM-supported Tecno Spark 10 5G features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1612) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 120Hz, a peak local brightness of 480 nits, and an aspect ratio of 20.15:9.

Powered by an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC with a 950MHz ARm Mali-G57 GPU, the smartphone comes with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The Tecno Spark 10 5G boots Android 13 with HiOS 12.6 on top.

For optics, a dual rear camera setup is available on the Tecno Spark 10 5G. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI sensor. An 8-megapixel AI-supported selfie camera is housed in a centrally aligned waterdrop notch on the front.

Tecno's Spark 10 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W flash charge support. The fast charger is claimed to charge the device from 0 to 50 percent in 50 minutes. The handset is claimed to have a 39-day long standby battery.

In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 5G, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Tecno Spark 10 5G smartphone measures 164.37mm x 75.45mm x 8.4mm in size.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Spark 10 5G

Tecno Spark 10 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1712x720 pixels
Further reading: Tecno Spark 10 5G, Tecno, Tecno Spark 10 5G price in India, Tecno Spark 10 5G specifications
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 15 Series eSIM Only Variant to Be Available in More Countries: Report
