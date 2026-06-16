Tecno Spark 50 Pro has been introduced as the latest addition to the Spark series, arriving shortly after the launch of the Tecno Spark 50. The Pro version comes with a MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate processor, a 50-megapixel Sony camera, IP68 and IP69 certification, and support for 60W fast charging. The handset is available with either a 5,600mAh dual-cell battery or a 6,000mAh single-cell unit, depending on the market. The company said both versions are designed to maintain more than 80 percent of their original capacity after over 1,900 charging cycles.

The handset will be sold in Ink Black, Titanium Grey, Midnight Blue, Dynamic Orange and Cloud White colour options. The company has yet to announce pricing or availability details for the Tecno Spark 50 Pro in specific markets, including India.

Tecno Spark 50 Pro Features, Specifications

The Tecno Spark 50 Pro sports a 6.78-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset. Tecno says the chipset delivers an AnTuTu score of around 550,000. There's no word on the exact amount of RAM, or the specific memory variants that the handset will be available in. The handset runs HiOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box.

Tecno has equipped the Spark 50 Pro with a suite of AI-powered tools, including Ella AI Agent, AI Health Assistant, AI Writing, AI Noise Cancellation, AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Extender. Live Photo functionality and Universal Tone imaging technology are also included.

For optics, the Tecno Spark 50 Pro carries a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary camera with a 1/1.953-inch sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. The camera system supports FlashSnap technology, which offers shutter speeds of up to 1/10,000 of a second for capturing fast-moving subjects. On the front, the smartphone carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The handset features dual stereo speakers with DTS Sound support.

The Tecno Spark 50 Pro is available with either a 5,600mAh or 6,000mAh battery. Both versions support 60W wired fast charging. Tecno claims the device can charge to 63 percent in 30 minutes and reach a full charge in 55 minutes. Charging features include Hyper, Smart and Low-Temperature modes, along with bypass charging support.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Spark 50 Pro include 4.5G support, 4G carrier aggregation and FreeLink 2.0 for off-grid communication in supported scenarios. The smartphone carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset also holds SGS Five-Star Premium Drop Resistance certification. The phone measures 7.8mm in thickness.