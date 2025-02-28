Tecno is set to showcase its Tecno Spark Slim concept phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona next week. The concept phone is claimed to be the world's thinnest smartphone boasting a 5.75mm thick profile while also packing a 5,200mAh battery. The Tecno Spark Slim is confirmed to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. It will have a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Through a press release on Friday, Tecno announced that its Spark Slim concept smartphone will be showcased at MWC next week. The concept phone will be displayed at the company's MWC booth. The phone will measure 5.75mm thick and is advertised as the world's thinnest smartphone to boast a 5,200mAh battery.

Tecno Spark Slim Specifications

The Tecno Spark Slim is confirmed to feature a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver peak brightness of 4,500nits to offer increased visibility under bright sunlight. It will feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel secondary sensor.

For selfies and video chats, it has a 13-megapixel front camera. Tecno has not revealed the chipset of the Spark Slim but it is confirmed to run on an octa-core CPU. It houses a 5,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The battery is 4.04mm thick. The handset is crafted from fully recycled aluminium using an integrated die-casting process and features a stainless steel frame.

Tecno has not yet revealed pricing and availability details of the Spark Slim. The company is referring to the phone as a concept smartphone and it is likely to announce more details during MWC that will take place in Barcelona, Spain from March 3 to March 6. We can expect the Tecno Spark Slim to go against the likes of Galaxy S25 Edge and the rumoured iPhone 17 Slim (or Air).