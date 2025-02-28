Poco M7 5G is scheduled to launch in India on March 4. The smartphone will carry Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The company has now revealed several other key features of the upcoming handset including display, camera, battery, charging and build details. The phone is said to arrive as a successor to the Poco M6 5G, which was unveiled in India in December 2023. Notably, the company introduced the Poco M7 Pro 5G in the country in December 2024.

Poco M7 5G Key Features

The Poco M7 5G has previously been confirmed to get a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. It is set to launch in India on March 3 at 12pm IST and will be under Rs. 10,000. The live Flipkart microsite for the handset suggests that it will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce platform. It will come in three colour options — Mint Green, Ocean Blue and Satin Black.

Flipkart's page further reveals that the Poco M7 5G will sport a 6.88-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and 600nits of peak brightness level. It is claimed to carry triple TÜV Rheinland certifications including TÜV Low Blue Light, TÜV Flicker-Free and TÜV Circadian.

For optics, the Poco M7 5G will carry a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The handset will get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It "supports 1080p video recording at 30fps on both front and rear cameras," the company said in a press release.

Poco will pack a 5,160mAh battery in the upcoming M7 5G handset. It will support 18W wired charging and will ship with a 33W charger in the box. The phone is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of video streaming or up to 56 hours of voice calling on a single charge. It is claimed to offer an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

