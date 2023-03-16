Technology News

UIDAI Makes Aadhaar's Online Document Update Facility Free Till June 14

However, normal charges will apply in case a document is submitted to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc).

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 16 March 2023 01:02 IST
UIDAI Makes Aadhaar's Online Document Update Facility Free Till June 14

Updated documents help in improved ease of living, better service delivery by the government

Highlights
  • UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity, Address
  • Nearly 1,200 government schemes are using Aadhaar-based identification
  • Earlier, residents were required to pay Rs. 25 to update documents

The Unique Identification Authority of India has made document update facility online for Aadhaar free till June 14, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Earlier, residents were required to pay Rs. 25 to update their documents on the Aadhaar portal.

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has decided to allow residents to update documents in their Aadhaar online free of cost, a people-centric move that will benefit millions of residents...The free service is available for the next three months, i.e., March 15 to June 14, 2023," the official statement said.

As per Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting proof of identity (POI) and proof of address (POA) documents, so as to ensure the continued accuracy of their information.

"It is important to note that this service is free only on myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of Rs. 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier," the statement said.

However, normal charges will apply in case a document is submitted to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc).

Updated documents help in improved ease of living, better service delivery by the government and enhances Aadhaar authentication success rate.

"The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. This will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate," the statement said.

Nearly 1,200 government schemes and programmes, run by the central and state governments, are using Aadhaar-based identification for the delivery of services. Besides, several other services, including financial institutions like Banks, NBFCs, etc are also using Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard customers seamlessly.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aadhaar, UIDAI, UIDAI digital portal
Explained: Microsoft-Backed OpenAI's New AI Model GPT-4, Its Capabilities and Limitations

Related Stories

UIDAI Makes Aadhaar's Online Document Update Facility Free Till June 14
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Launched at This Price: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A43 5G Spotted on Retailer Site: See Prices
  3. UIDAI Makes Aadhaar's Online Document Update Facility Free Till June 14
  4. Samsung S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout
  5. Infinix Hot 30i India Launch Set for March 27: Here's the First Look
  6. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  7. Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: An Impressive Debut
  8. ChromeOS 111 With Fast Pair Support Is Rolling Out for Chromebooks
  9. RailYatri Penalised for Data Leak, App Restored After Security Measures
  10. Croma Deals Corner: Best Deals on Electronics Today
#Latest Stories
  1. UIDAI Makes Aadhaar's Online Document Update Facility Free Till June 14
  2. Explained: Microsoft-Backed OpenAI's New AI Model GPT-4, Its Capabilities and Limitations
  3. ChatGPT, Other AI Models Can Be as Good as Human Lawyers; Perform Better in Bar Exam Score
  4. India Has One of the Fastest 5G Rollouts in the World: Ericsson Chief
  5. 5G Services Rolled Out in 329 Cities Across All Licensed Service Areas: MoS Devusinh Chauhan
  6. Quantum Computer Startup SEEQC Unveils Digital Chip for Super Cold Temperatures
  7. Instagram Said to Be Working on ‘Latest Shares’ Feature That Lets Users Discover, Reshare Older Reels Easily
  8. RailYatri Penalised for Data Leak, App Restored After Security Measures
  9. Tecno Pop 7 Spotted On Multiple Certification Websites With Unisoc SoC, Android 12 Go Edition
  10. Samsung Galaxy F14 Renders Suggest Dual Rear Cameras, Colour Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.