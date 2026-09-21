Google is all set to open pre-orders for its initial Googlebook laptops on September 21, and brands including Acer, Asus, Lenovo, Dell, and HP are confirmed to launch their own Googlebook models. Ahead of the official release, a newly leaked render offers a sneak peek at the design of an upcoming Googlebook laptop, though the specific manufacturer remains unconfirmed. Googlebook series is confirmed to ship with Gemini Intelligence tools.

New Googlebook Leak Offers an Early Glimpse at Design

A leaked image of an unbranded Googlebook, shared on X by tipster Evan Blass, shows the design ahead of official launch. It appears to have a metallic aluminium chassis with slim bezels around the display. The laptop seems to have a desktop-oriented user interface with home screen widgets, including weather, calendar, and stock tickers, placed on the left. A taskbar is seen at the bottom.

The purported Googlebook has a chiclet-style keyboard. The "Googlebook" logo is engraved in the left palm rest. The laptop has a glowbar light strip on its outer lid.

Google has confirmed that pre-orders for the first wave of Googlebook laptops will officially kick off on September 21. Acer, Asus, Lenovo, Dell and HP are expected to launch Googlebook laptops. They will come with ChromeOS and Android, and offer access to the Google Play Store and Chrome browser. The lineup will have Gemini AI integration and features like Magic Pointer, which allow users to quickly access Gemini's capabilities directly on screen with simple tap gestures.

The Lenovo Googlebook is speculated to feature a 15.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to be powered by Intel's Core Ultra 5 325 processor. Acer showcased its Googlebook at IFA 2026. It is expected to come with a 14-inch OLED display. It could be launched with Intel Core Ultra 5 325 and Core Ultra 7 355 CPU options.