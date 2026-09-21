Technology News
English Edition

Googlebook Render Leaked Again Ahead of Launch; Reveals Slim Profile

Pre-orders for the first wave of Googlebook laptops will officially kick off on September 21.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 September 2026 19:11 IST
Googlebook Render Leaked Again Ahead of Launch; Reveals Slim Profile

Photo Credit: Google

Lenovo Googlebook is speculated to feature a 15.3-inch OLED display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Image of an unbranded Googlebook leaked online
  • Googlebook has a chiclet-style keyboard
  • They combine Chrome and Google Play app
Advertisement

Google is all set to open pre-orders for its initial Googlebook laptops on September 21, and brands including Acer, Asus, Lenovo, Dell, and HP are confirmed to launch their own Googlebook models. Ahead of the official release, a newly leaked render offers a sneak peek at the design of an upcoming Googlebook laptop, though the specific manufacturer remains unconfirmed. Googlebook series is confirmed to ship with Gemini Intelligence tools.

New Googlebook Leak Offers an Early Glimpse at Design

A leaked image of an unbranded Googlebook, shared on X by tipster Evan Blass, shows the design ahead of official launch. It appears to have a metallic aluminium chassis with slim bezels around the display. The laptop seems to have a desktop-oriented user interface with home screen widgets, including weather, calendar, and stock tickers, placed on the left. A taskbar is seen at the bottom.

VoltGooglebook Discussion
Explore More...

The purported Googlebook has a chiclet-style keyboard. The "Googlebook" logo is engraved in the left palm rest. The laptop has a glowbar light strip on its outer lid. 

Google has confirmed that pre-orders for the first wave of Googlebook laptops will officially kick off on September 21. Acer, Asus, Lenovo, Dell and HP are expected to launch Googlebook laptops. They will come with ChromeOS and Android, and offer access to the Google Play Store and Chrome browser. The lineup will have Gemini AI integration and features like Magic Pointer, which allow users to quickly access Gemini's capabilities directly on screen with simple tap gestures.

The Lenovo Googlebook is speculated to feature a 15.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to be powered by Intel's Core Ultra 5 325 processor. Acer showcased its Googlebook at IFA 2026. It is expected to come with a 14-inch OLED display. It could be launched with Intel Core Ultra 5 325 and Core Ultra 7 355 CPU options.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Googlebook, Googlebooks, Googlebook Specifications, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Boat Airdopes Prime 800D With Google Gemini-Based Crest AI, Up to 45 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
Vivo X500 Pro Max, X500 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Chipset, Vivo X500 Tags Along: Price, Features

Related Stories

Googlebook Render Leaked Again Ahead of Launch; Reveals Slim Profile
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 16 Design, Colours and Storage Variants Revealed
  2. Vivo X500 Pro Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC Debuts: See Price
  3. Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition First Impressions
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Early Deals Announced: What to Expect
  5. Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition Launched in India
  6. Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition Launched in India at This Price
  7. Motorola Signature 27 Launch Date Revealed
  8. Lava Virat Curve 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC
  9. Here's When the Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Will Launch in China
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale Date Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Buds Clip With Open-Ear Design, Up to 42 Hours of Battery Launched: Price, Features
  2. Googlebook Render Leaked Again Ahead of Launch; Reveals Slim Profile
  3. Boat Airdopes Prime 800D With Google Gemini-Based Crest AI, Up to 45 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Vivo X500 Pro Max, X500 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Chipset, Vivo X500 Tags Along: Price, Features
  5. Gmail Adds ‘Copy Code’ Shortcut for Copying Verification Codes on Android and iOS
  6. CMF to Become Indian, Nothing’s Carl Pei Announces While Highlighting India’s ‘Inevitable’ Growth Potential
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE With Exynos 2500 Chip Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  8. WhatsApp May Let You Share Custom Wallpapers and Chat Themes With Others
  9. Vivo Y600K Turbo Surfaces on Google Play Console; Launch Seems Imminent
  10. BGMI Redeem Codes for September 21: How to Get Secret Legacy Backpack and Other Free Rewards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »