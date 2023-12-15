Technology News
Vivo S18 Pro, Vivo S18 and Vivo S18e With AMOLED Screens, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

All three handsets in the Vivo S18 series are equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 December 2023 15:44 IST
Vivo S18 series comprises three models

Highlights
  • Vivo S18 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 9200+ chipset
  • The Vivo V18 series is equipped with 1200Hz AMOLED screens
  • Vivo's new smartphones run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4
Vivo S18 series — comprising the Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro, and Vivo S18e — was launched in China on Thursday. Two of the handsets are powered by MediaTek chips, while the third is equipped with a Snapdragon processor. The Vivo S18 series is equipped with AMOLED screens and features 50-megapixel primary cameras. All three handsets in the series support charging at 80W over USB Type-C ports and run on Android 14 with the Vivo's OriginOS 4 skin running on top.

Vivo S18 Pro, Vivo S18, Vivo S18e price and availability

Vivo S18 pricing starts at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for the 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the phone also comes in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,600) and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,000), respectively. The top-of-the-line model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,400).

Meanwhile, the Vivo S18 Pro is available in 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB variants that are priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,700), CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900), and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,300), respectively.

The Vivo S18e is available in a 12GB+256GB model priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,900) and a 12GB+512GB variant that costs CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,400). 

Vivo S18 Pro, Vivo S18 specifications 

Both the Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4 out-of-the-box and sport 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x2,800 pixels) curved AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 2,800 nits. The standard model is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, while the Vivo S18 Pro is powered by a Dimensity 9200+ processor. The Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro are equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X RAM, respectively.  

The Vivo S18 has a 50-megapixel primary camera with an OmniVision OV50E sensor and f/1.88 aperture, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an OmniVision OV08D10 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

On the other hand, the Vivo S18 Pro has a 50-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.55-inch Sony IMX920 sensor and an f/1.88 aperture, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a Samsung JN1 sensor and an f/2.0 aperture. It also has a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with a Sony IMX663 sensor, 2x optical zoom and an f/1.98 aperture. Both phones have a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front for selfies and video calls, with an f/2.0 aperture. 

The Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro offer up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Both handsets have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. They are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging. They measure 164.36x75.1x7.45mm and the standard model weighs 185.8g — it is 2g lighter than the Pro model.

Vivo S18e specifications

Vivo S18e has some specifications in common with the other two models in the series. The phone sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with flat edges and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 7200 chip with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Vivo S18e is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an f/1.79 aperture. It also has a 2-megapixel sensor for gathering depth information. On the front, the phone gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone shares the same connectivity specifications as the Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for a biometric authentication and has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging. Besides, it measures 162.35x74.85x7.69mm and weighs 193g.

Vivo S18e

Vivo S18e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro, Vivo S18e, Vivo S18 series
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
