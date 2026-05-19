Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold Wide specifications have surfaced online ahead of their expected debut at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event in July. The latest leak suggests that Samsung may launch two book-style foldables this year, including a new wider model. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to bring a larger battery, faster charging, and an upgraded ultra-wide camera, while retaining much of its predecessor's design. The Galaxy Z Fold Wide could arrive with a different aspect ratio and a dual-rear-camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Leak Suggests Bigger Battery and Faster Charging

According to a report by the Greek publication TechManiacs, Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold Wide around July 22 at the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

The report says the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will measure 4.1mm in thickness when unfolded and weigh slightly more than 210g. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the same processor that powers the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 handset is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch outer display and an 8-inch foldable inner screen, matching the display sizes of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. For optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to retain a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. The ultra-wide camera could see a major upgrade from 12-megapixel to 50-megapixel. The two front-facing cameras are expected to remain at 10 megapixels each.

Samsung may equip the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a 5,000mAh battery, up from the 4,400mAh unit on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The report also claims the phone will support 45W wired charging, compared with 25W charging on the current model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Wide Could Feature a 7.6-Inch 4:3 Display

The report also details a second foldable model called the Galaxy Z Fold Wide. The device is said to feature a 7.6-inch inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio and a wider form factor similar to the Huawei Pura X. The Galaxy Z Fold Wide is tipped to weigh around 200g. It may carry two 50-megapixel rear cameras, including a primary sensor and an ultra-wide shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Wide handset, tipped to pack a 4,800mAh battery and support 45W wired charging, is not expected to include a telephoto camera. It could be available in a Dark Green finish, according to an earlier leak.