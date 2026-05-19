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What to Expect From Samsung's Possible July Event: Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold Wide Specifications Leak

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 handset is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch outer display and an 8-inch foldable inner screen, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 May 2026 15:25 IST
What to Expect From Samsung's Possible July Event: Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold Wide Specifications Leak

Samsung may equip the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a bigger battery than the current model

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Highlights
  • Samsung may unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in July
  • Samsung could launch a new Galaxy Z Fold Wide
  • The wider model could use dual 50-megapixel cameras
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold Wide specifications have surfaced online ahead of their expected debut at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event in July. The latest leak suggests that Samsung may launch two book-style foldables this year, including a new wider model. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to bring a larger battery, faster charging, and an upgraded ultra-wide camera, while retaining much of its predecessor's design. The Galaxy Z Fold Wide could arrive with a different aspect ratio and a dual-rear-camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Leak Suggests Bigger Battery and Faster Charging

According to a report by the Greek publication TechManiacs, Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold Wide around July 22 at the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

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The report says the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will measure 4.1mm in thickness when unfolded and weigh slightly more than 210g. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the same processor that powers the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 handset is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch outer display and an 8-inch foldable inner screen, matching the display sizes of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. For optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to retain a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. The ultra-wide camera could see a major upgrade from 12-megapixel to 50-megapixel. The two front-facing cameras are expected to remain at 10 megapixels each.

Samsung may equip the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with a 5,000mAh battery, up from the 4,400mAh unit on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The report also claims the phone will support 45W wired charging, compared with 25W charging on the current model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Wide Could Feature a 7.6-Inch 4:3 Display

The report also details a second foldable model called the Galaxy Z Fold Wide. The device is said to feature a 7.6-inch inner display with a 4:3 aspect ratio and a wider form factor similar to the Huawei Pura X. The Galaxy Z Fold Wide is tipped to weigh around 200g. It may carry two 50-megapixel rear cameras, including a primary sensor and an ultra-wide shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Wide handset, tipped to pack a 4,800mAh battery and support 45W wired charging, is not expected to include a telephoto camera. It could be available in a Dark Green finish, according to an earlier leak.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Wide, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Features, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Wide Features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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