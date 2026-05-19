Motorola Edge 2026 launch appears to be around the corner. Although Motorola is yet to confirm the arrival of the next Edge series phone, thanks to newly leaked renders, we're getting an early look at the design. The render shows the phone with a triple rear camera unit and a textured rear panel. The Motorola Edge 2026 appears to feature a flat display with a hole-punch cutout. The Motorola Edge 2026 is expected to come with upgrades over last year's Motorola Edge 2025.

First Look at Motorola Edge 2026 Revealed in New Leak

The leaked renders come courtesy of Digital Citizen to give us our first look at the Motorola Edge 2026 from all angles. The renders show the phone in a champagne gold finish with a hole-punch display design for housing the selfie shooter. The display has noticeable bezels on all four sides. The design appears similar to the current Edge 2025, but it isn't exactly the same.

Photo Credit: Digital Citizen

The front panel of the Motorola Edge 2026 appears to be the major change compared to the Edge 2025. Unlike the curved pOLED screen on the Edge 2025, the Edge 2026 appears to have a flat display. The rear panel also seems to have a more premium textured finish, possibly with a fabric texture.

As per the leak, the Motorola logo is placed at the centre of the back panel of the Motorola Edge 2026. The square-shaped rear camera module is placed in the top left corner. The camera island houses three large camera sensors arranged in an L-shaped layout, alongside an LED flash and an additional sensor. The camera module has a polished gold metal frame.

The leaked renders also revealed that the Motorola Edge 2026 might come with two buttons on the right edge and a single button on the left. The leak doesn't include a possible launch timeline for the phone. Moreover, not much is known about its specifications as well. However, considering that the Motorola Edge 2025 went official in May last year, we can expect the new model to debut very soon.

Talking about the Motorola Edge 2025, the device comes with a price tag of $549 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It has a 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main rear camera with a Sony Lytia 700C 1/1.56-inch sensor. It has a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Motorola Edge 2025 houses a 5,200mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging. IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.