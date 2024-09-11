Vivo T3 Ultra is set to be launched in India on September 12 and will go on sale via Flipkart. As the launch date nears, Vivo has revealed more details about the new T-series phone. The Vivo T3 is confirmed to boast a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main camera. It is already confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, an AMOLED 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The Vivo T3 Ultra will debut as a sibling of the Vivo T3 Pro and Vivo T3 5G in the country.

Vivo T3 Ultra Camera Details Confirmed

Both Vivo and Flipkart have set up a microsite on their website teasing the specifications of Vivo T3 Ultra ahead of the launch event on September 12. It is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 33,000 in India. The listing reveals that it will feature a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

For selfies, Vivo T3 Ultra has a 50-megapixel shooter with autofocus. Both rear and front cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps (frames per second). As per the listing, the Vivo T3 Ultra will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

It is confirmed to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC alongside up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It comes with an extended RAM feature to expand onboard RAM up to 24GB using unused storage.

The Vivo T3 Ultra has an IP68-rated build for water resistance. Like the Vivo T3 Pro 5G, the upcoming model is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. The handset will be launched on September 12 at 12:00pm IST.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.