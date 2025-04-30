Vivo T3 Ultra was unveiled in India in September 2024 with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and a 5,500mAh battery. At launch, the price of the handset started at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The price was reduced by Rs. 2,000 in January. Now, the company has further reduced the price of the handset by another Rs. 2,000. The base RAM and storage configuration will be available for purchase in the country at Rs. 27,999, and the new prices go into effect from May 1.

Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India Reduced Again

Vivo T3 Ultra price in India now starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants will be marked at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively, the company confirmed in a press release.

The new prices will be effective in the country starting May 1. The Vivo T3 Ultra will be available in Frost Green and Lunar Grey shades via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store and select offline retail stores.

In January, Vivo announced that the Vivo T3 Ultra price would be reduced by Rs. 2,000 from its launch price. At launch, the prices of the handset were set at Rs. 31,999, RS. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB version, respectively.

Vivo T3 Ultra Features, Specifications

The Vivo T3 Ultra sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K( 1,260x2,800 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,500nits peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

For optics, the Vivo T3 Ultra carries a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with autofocus and OIS support alongside an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter. The front camera has a 50-megapixel sensor with autofocus support for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with a 4,200 sq mm VC cooling system as well.

The Vivo T3 Ultra packs a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, GPS, FM radio, GPS, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. It measures 164.6×74.93×7.58mm in size and weighs 192g.