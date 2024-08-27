Technology News
Vivo T3 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, Curved AMOLED Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T3 Pro 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 August 2024 12:28 IST
Vivo T3 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, Curved AMOLED Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T3 Pro 5G is available in a Sandstone Orange colourway that has a vegan leather finish

Highlights
  • Vivo T3 Pro 5G has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor
  • The handset ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14
  • The Vivo T3 Pro 5G packs a 5,500mAh battery
Vivo T3 Pro 5G was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5,500mAh battery. The handset sports a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits of peak brightness level. Notably, the phone joins the existing Vivo T3 5G series in the country, which includes the Vivo T3 5GVivo T3 Lite 5G, and Vivo T3x 5G.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Vivo T3 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 26,999. It will be available for purchase in the country starting at 12pm IST on September 3 via Flipkart and the Vivo India website.

The phone is offered in two colour options — Emerald Green and Sandstone Orange. The latter comes with a vegan leather finish. 

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness. The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

In the camera department, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G carries a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Vivo has packed a 5,500mAh battery in the Vivo T3 Pro 5G with support for 80W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G has an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The Sandstone Orange option of the handset measures 163.72 x 75.0 x 7.99mm in size and weighs 190g, while the Emerald Green variant measures 7.49mm in thickness and weighs 184g.

Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
