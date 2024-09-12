Technology News
  Vivo T3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T3 Ultra sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K(1,260x2,800 pixels) curved AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2024 14:06 IST
Vivo T3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T3 Ultra comes in Frost Green and Lunar Gray colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo T3 Ultra run on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14
  • Vivo T3 Ultra has a dual rear camera setup
  • It has an IP68-rated build
Vivo T3 Ultra was unveiled in India on Thursday as the latest T series smartphone from the Chinese tech brand. The new handset boasts a curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main rear camera. The Vivo T3 Ultra has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset under the hood. It packs a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The same rear camera, battery and chipset are also available on the premium Vivo V40 Pro.

Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India

The Vivo T3 Ultra is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB model and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models have a price tag of Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. It is available in Frost Green and Lunar Gray colourways. The handset will go on sale starting September 19 at 7:00pm through Flipkart, Vivo's e-store, and retail outlets.

Vivo is providing a flat discount of Rs. 3,000 for purchases made using HDFC bank cards. This will bring down the effective price tag to Rs. 28,999 for the base variant.

Vivo T3 Ultra Specifications

Vivo T3 Ultra runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K(1,260x2,800 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500nits peak brightness, and 452ppi pixels density. It is equipped with an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The same chipset powers the Vivo V40 Pro.

For optics, the Vivo T3 Ultra has a dual rear camera setup with Aura Light flash. The camera unit includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with autofocus and OIS support and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. On the front, it boasts a 50-megapixel selfie shooter with autofocus. The phone has a 4,200mm square VC cooling system for thermal management.

Connectivity options on the Vivo T3 Ultra include Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, GPS, FM radio, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, GNSS, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and proximity sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The handset has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Vivo has packed a 5,500mAh battery on the T3 Ultra with 80W wired fast charging support. The battery is advertised to provide more than 65 hours of music playback time on a single charge. The phone measures 164.6x74.93x7.58mm and weighs 192 grams.

 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
