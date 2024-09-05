Vivo Y300 Pro was launched in China on Thursday as the latest entrant in the company's midrange Y series of smartphones. The new Vivo handset is sold in four colour options and four RAM and storage configurations. It sports a 6.77-inch screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The Vivo Y300 Pro features 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and packs a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Vivo Y300 Pro Price

Vivo Y300 Pro price is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version. The 12GB + 256GB, 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000), CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000), and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000), respectively. It is released in Black Jade, Gold with Jade, White and Titanium (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Vivo Y300 Pro Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y300 Pro runs on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14 and features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate ranging between 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz, as well as a peak brightness level of 5,000nits, and 3,840Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. It runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and an Adreno 710 GPU, along with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y300 Pro has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. It carries a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y300 Pro include Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/AGPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and Wi-Fi. It also features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. It boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Vivo Y300 Pro has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 23.2 hours of video playback time and up to 31.52 hours of standby time on a single charge. It measures 63.4x76.4x7.69mm and weighs around 194g.

