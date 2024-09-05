Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y300 Pro With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y300 Pro With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y300 Pro is available in four colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2024 19:38 IST
Vivo Y300 Pro With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y300 Pro has an IP65-rated build

Highlights
  • Vivo Y300 Pro runs on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14
  • Vivo Y300 Pro has a dual rear cameras
  • It comes with 80W fast charging support
Advertisement

Vivo Y300 Pro was launched in China on Thursday as the latest entrant in the company's midrange Y series of smartphones. The new Vivo handset is sold in four colour options and four RAM and storage configurations. It sports a 6.77-inch screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The Vivo Y300 Pro features 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and packs a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. 

Vivo Y300 Pro Price

Vivo Y300 Pro price is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version. The 12GB + 256GB, 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000), CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000), and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000), respectively. It is released in Black Jade, Gold with Jade, White and Titanium (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Vivo Y300 Pro Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y300 Pro runs on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14 and features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate ranging between 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz, as well as a peak brightness level of 5,000nits, and 3,840Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. It runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and an Adreno 710 GPU, along with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y300 Pro has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. It carries a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y300 Pro include Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/AGPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and Wi-Fi. It also features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. It boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Vivo Y300 Pro has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 23.2 hours of video playback time and up to 31.52 hours of standby time on a single charge. It measures 63.4x76.4x7.69mm and weighs around 194g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Y300 Pro, Vivo Y300 Pro Price, Vivo Y300 Pro Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Reliance Jio Introduces 8th Anniversary Recharge Plan Offers With Zomato Gold, OTT Subscriptions

Related Stories

Vivo Y300 Pro With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  2. reMarkable Paper Pro Claims to be the World's Thinnest Colour Paper Tablet
  3. Infinix Hot 50 5G With 48-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  4. Amazfit GTR 4 New With Larger Display Launched in India: See Price
  5. Asus Vivobook S 15, ProArt PZ13 With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chip Launched
  6. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Roundup: Everything We Know So Far
  7. Vivo Y300 Pro With 6,500mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Gets Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core SoC, 15-Inch Display
  9. Jio Introduces 8th Anniversary Offers With Zomato Gold, OTT Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y300 Pro With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Reliance Jio Introduces 8th Anniversary Recharge Plan Offers With Zomato Gold, OTT Subscriptions
  3. YouTube Stops Recommending Videos About Weight, Physical Appearance to Teens; Adds New Supervision Feature
  4. US Judge Says Elon Musk's X Must Face Class Action Age Bias Claims Over Mass Layoff
  5. OpenAI Co-Founder Raises $1 Billion for Safety-Focussed AI Startup SSI
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE to Debut With 15W Wireless Charging Support, WPC Listing Reveals
  7. Red Magic Gaming Tablet Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version, 2.8K Display Launched
  8. North Korean Hackers Intensifying Attacks on Crypto Sector, FBI Warns
  9. Gemini 'Upload and Analyse Files' Feature Rolls Out to Specific Google Users
  10. Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Copilot+ Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPUs Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »