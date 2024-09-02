Vivo T3 Ultra may launch in India soon. The company has not yet officially confirmed the launch of the handset or its moniker. However, details about the smartphone have started surfacing online. Several leaks and reports have suggested the probable launch timeline of the phone alongside its expected RAM and storage variants and India pricing. Key features of the anticipated smartphone have also been tipped. The Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to join the existing Vivo T3 series of phones in the country. A Vivo handset speculated to be the T3 Ultra variant, has now been spotted on Geekbench.

Vivo T3 Ultra Geekbench Listing

A Vivo handset with the model number V2426 has been spotted on Geekbench. This is speculated to be the rumoured Vivo T3 Ultra. The phone scored 1,854 and 5,066 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The tested variant appears to support 12GB of RAM and Android 14 OS.

The listing shows that the phone carries an octa-core chipset, which is tipped to be the Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. Although the Geekbench listing does not reveal any more details about the handset, key features have surfaced before.

Vivo T3 Ultra Features, Price in India (Expected)

Earlier leaks suggested that the Vivo T3 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.77-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness. It could carry a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Vivo T3 Ultra may get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter at the back. The front camera slot could house a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo T3 Ultra will likely be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The phone is tipped to have an ultra-slim, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, it is said to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It may carry dual speakers as well.

As for pricing, the Vivo T3 Ultra may start in India at Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants could be marked at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively. The phone may be available in Frost Green and Luna Grey colourways. It is expected to launch in the country in the first half of September.

