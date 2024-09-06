Technology News
English Edition

Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch Date Set for September 12; Design, Key Features Revealed

Vivo T3 Ultra will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2024 15:23 IST
Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch Date Set for September 12; Design, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T3 Ultra is teased in a green colourway

Highlights
  • Vivo T3 Ultra will share a design similar to the Vivo 40 series
  • The handset will come with an IP68-rated built
  • The Vivo T3 Ultra will support 80W wired flash charging
Advertisement

Vivo T3 Ultra is set to arrive in India later this month. The company has revealed the launch date of the handset, its design, and confirmed several of its key features. The availability details of the phone have also been confirmed. Notably, Vivo recently launched the T3 Pro handset in the country. The upcoming Vivo T3 Ultra will join the existing Vivo T3 lineup, which includes the Vivo T3 ProVivo T3 5GVivo T3 Lite 5G, and Vivo T3x 5G.

Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch, Design

The Vivo T3 Ultra will launch in India on September 12, the company confirmed via an X post. A Flipkart microsite for the handset has also gone live confirming the phone's availability on the e-commerce site. It will be available for purchase on the Vivo India e-store as well.

Vivo also teased the design of the upcoming Vivo T3 Ultra with the launch date reveal. The teaser shows a rear camera module that is similar to that of the Vivo V40 series, which was unveiled in India in August this year. A slightly raised vertical pill-shaped island with a round module towards the top holds two rear camera units alongside an LED flash unit. 

The front panel of the Vivo T3 Ultra is seen with a 3D curved display with very slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The right edge holds the volume rocker and the power button. The phone is seen in a green colourway.

Vivo T3 Ultra Features

The Vivo T3 Ultra will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 12GB of additional fore. It is said to have scored 1,600K+ on the AnTuTu benchmark test. The phone will carry a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits of peak brightness level, and HDR10+ support. It is claimed to be the segment's fastest 3D curved screen.

The company also confirmed that the Vivo T3 Ultra will pack a 5,500mA battery with 80W wired flash charge support. It will measure 7.58mm in thickness and the company claims it will be the slimmest curved display smartphone with a 5,500mAh battery. The handset will come with an IP68-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The microsite adds that the Sony-backed rear camera unit details of the phone will be revealed on September 9.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V40 Pro

Vivo V40 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Vivo V40

Vivo V40

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo T3 Ultra, Vivo T3 series, Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch, Vivo T3 Ultra Specifications, Vivo T3 Ultra design, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing OS 3.0 Update Leak Hints at Redesigned Control Centre and New Animations
Meta Joins Hands With the Government of Telangana to Provide AI-Powered e-Governance Solutions

Related Stories

Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch Date Set for September 12; Design, Key Features Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. Vivo Y300 Pro With 6,500mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  3. Jio Introduces 8th Anniversary Offers With Zomato Gold, OTT Benefits
  4. HMD Fusion Unveiled With Unique Interchangeable Covers
  5. IFA 2024: Lenovo Updates These Laptop Models With Latest Intel, AMD Chips
  6. Samsung Brings New Galaxy AI Features to Galaxy S24 Series, Older Models
  7. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Design, Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  8. BTC, ETH Join Most Altcoins on Loss-Making Side of Crypto Charts
  9. Honor Magic V3, MagicPad 2, MagicBook Art 14 Now Available Globally
  10. You Can Now Search Specific Images With This Google Photos Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Invites Digital Content Creators to Experience the Europa Clipper Mission Launch
  2. Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch Date Set for September 12; Design, Key Features Revealed
  3. Meta Joins Hands With the Government of Telangana to Provide AI-Powered e-Governance Solutions
  4. Nothing OS 3.0 Update Leak Hints at Redesigned Control Centre and New Animations
  5. Tecno’s Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom Flip 2 Leak in Live Images; Launch Date Tipped
  6. Honor Magic V3, MagicPad 2, MagicBook Art 14 Now Available Globally: See Price, Specifications
  7. IFA 2024: Lenovo Refreshes ThinkPad, ThinkBook, Yoga and IdeaPad Laptops With Latest AMD and Intel Processors
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Join Most Altcoins in Seeing Losses, Market Volatility Persists
  9. Google Photos Getting a Gemini-Powered Ask Photos Feature in Early Access
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Other Models Get Chat Assist and More AI Features With One UI 6.1.1 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »