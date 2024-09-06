Vivo T3 Ultra is set to arrive in India later this month. The company has revealed the launch date of the handset, its design, and confirmed several of its key features. The availability details of the phone have also been confirmed. Notably, Vivo recently launched the T3 Pro handset in the country. The upcoming Vivo T3 Ultra will join the existing Vivo T3 lineup, which includes the Vivo T3 Pro, Vivo T3 5G, Vivo T3 Lite 5G, and Vivo T3x 5G.

Vivo T3 Ultra India Launch, Design

The Vivo T3 Ultra will launch in India on September 12, the company confirmed via an X post. A Flipkart microsite for the handset has also gone live confirming the phone's availability on the e-commerce site. It will be available for purchase on the Vivo India e-store as well.

Save the date. We are about to unleash the Ultra! The stunning, new #vivoT3Ultra5G is launching on 12th September. You ready to #GetSetTurbo? pic.twitter.com/2CVqoGm31M — vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 6, 2024

Vivo also teased the design of the upcoming Vivo T3 Ultra with the launch date reveal. The teaser shows a rear camera module that is similar to that of the Vivo V40 series, which was unveiled in India in August this year. A slightly raised vertical pill-shaped island with a round module towards the top holds two rear camera units alongside an LED flash unit.

The front panel of the Vivo T3 Ultra is seen with a 3D curved display with very slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The right edge holds the volume rocker and the power button. The phone is seen in a green colourway.

Vivo T3 Ultra Features

The Vivo T3 Ultra will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 12GB of additional fore. It is said to have scored 1,600K+ on the AnTuTu benchmark test. The phone will carry a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits of peak brightness level, and HDR10+ support. It is claimed to be the segment's fastest 3D curved screen.

The company also confirmed that the Vivo T3 Ultra will pack a 5,500mA battery with 80W wired flash charge support. It will measure 7.58mm in thickness and the company claims it will be the slimmest curved display smartphone with a 5,500mAh battery. The handset will come with an IP68-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The microsite adds that the Sony-backed rear camera unit details of the phone will be revealed on September 9.

