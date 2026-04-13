Vivo T5 Pro 5G is all set to go official in India later this week and will be available for purchase through Flipkart. While we wait for the launch, Vivo has revealed more details about the display, camera and IP rating of the upcoming phone. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will offer an AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and it will support 90W wired fast charging. The upcoming handset will have an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. It is already confirmed to ship with a 9,020mAh battery and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

Both Vivo and Flipkart have created dedicated landing pages on their websites to tease the arrival of the Vivo T5 Pro 5G on April 15. The listing confirms that the handset will support 90W wired fast charging. This fast charging technology is advertised to fill the battery from 1 percent to 50 percent in 37 minutes. Additionally, the handset supports bypass charging and reverse wired charging.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will have an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is rated to deliver 5000 nits peak brightness. The display is also touted to have SGS low blue light emission certification and flicker-free certification.

For optics, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G is teased to have a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For selfies and video chat, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. Both front and rear camera units of the phone support 4K video recording. Further, the handset is confirmed to have IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will offer Military-Grade certification.

Vivo already announced that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will include a 9,020mAh battery. The battery uses fourth-generation Silicon Anode technology, and it is claimed to offer five years of battery health. The battery is said to offer up to 37 hours of video playback, 90 hours of music playback, and over 12 hours of gaming time on a single charge.

The launch of Vivo T5 Pro 5G is scheduled to take place on April 15 at 12pm IST. It will run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. The new phone will go on sale through Flipkart in Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue colour options.

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