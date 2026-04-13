Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Feature 144Hz AMOLED Display, Dual Rear Cameras and IP69 Rating

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Feature 144Hz AMOLED Display, Dual Rear Cameras and IP69 Rating

Vivo T5 Pro 5G is teased to have a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2026 18:06 IST
Vivo T5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Feature 144Hz AMOLED Display, Dual Rear Cameras and IP69 Rating

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T5 Pro 5G will include a 9,020mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G will support 90W wired fast charging
  • The handset supports bypass charging and reverse wired charging
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G will include a 9,020mAh battery
Advertisement

Vivo T5 Pro 5G is all set to go official in India later this week and will be available for purchase through Flipkart. While we wait for the launch, Vivo has revealed more details about the display, camera and IP rating of the upcoming phone. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will offer an AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and it will support 90W wired fast charging. The upcoming handset will have an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. It is already confirmed to ship with a 9,020mAh battery and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. 

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications, Features 

Both Vivo and Flipkart have created dedicated landing pages on their websites to tease the arrival of the Vivo T5 Pro 5G on April 15. The listing confirms that the handset will support 90W wired fast charging. This fast charging technology is advertised to fill the battery from 1 percent to 50 percent in 37 minutes. Additionally, the handset supports bypass charging and reverse wired charging.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will have an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is rated to deliver 5000 nits peak brightness. The display is also touted to have SGS low blue light emission certification and flicker-free certification.

For optics, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G is teased to have a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For selfies and video chat, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. Both front and rear camera units of the phone support 4K video recording. Further, the handset is confirmed to have IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will offer Military-Grade certification.

Vivo already announced that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will include a 9,020mAh battery. The battery uses fourth-generation Silicon Anode technology, and it is claimed to offer five years of battery health. The battery is said to offer up to 37 hours of video playback, 90 hours of music playback, and over 12 hours of gaming time on a single charge.

The launch of Vivo T5 Pro 5G is scheduled to take place on April 15 at 12pm IST. It will run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. The new phone will go on sale through Flipkart in Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue colour options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo T5 Pro 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Anju Sundarikal Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Malayalam Show Online
Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) India Launch Date Announced; 55-Inch, 65-Inch and 75-Inch Models Expected

Related Stories

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Feature 144Hz AMOLED Display, Dual Rear Cameras and IP69 Rating
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 60 Pro With a 6,500mAh Battery Arrives at This Price in India
  2. This New Motorola Edge 70 Series Phone Could Launch in India Soon
  3. Vivo X300 FE Could Launch in India With a Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit
  4. Redmi A7 Pro 5G Launches in India With These Features
  5. Samsung Quietly Hikes Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price in the US
  6. Oppo Reno 16 Series Said to Borrow This OnePlus 15 Feature
  7. Rockstar Games Suffers Data Breach Again as Hackers Threaten With Leak
  8. Redmi K90 Max Launch Date Revealed; Company Teases These Display Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Pochamma OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Stream This Original Series Online?
  2. Lumio Vision 9 (2026) India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  3. Justin Sun vs WLFI: Tron Founder Questions WLFI Over Token Freeze, Governance
  4. Eken Babu Season 9 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Bengali Series Online?
  5. Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) India Launch Date Announced; 55-Inch, 65-Inch and 75-Inch Models Expected
  6. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Feature 144Hz AMOLED Display, Dual Rear Cameras and IP69 Rating
  7. Anju Sundarikal Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Malayalam Show Online
  8. Xiaomi's HyperOS 4 Update Said to Be in Development With ‘Significant Changes’, Leica-Inspired Colour Palette
  9. Bob World Lite App Launched in India to Bring Digital Banking to Jio Feature Phones
  10. Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications Leak Hints at Major Battery and Camera Upgrades On the Way
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »