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Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications Leak Hints at Major Battery and Camera Upgrades On the Way

The Vivo X Fold 5 has a 6,000mAh battery, and here's what you can expect from its successor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2026 16:39 IST
Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications Leak Hints at Major Battery and Camera Upgrades On the Way

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in India in July last year

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Highlights
  • Key specifications of the Vivo X Fold 6 have leaked online
  • Vivo X Fold 6 is said to feature a dual-cell battery unit
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 4,400mAh battery
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Vivo X Fold 6 appears to be inching towards its launch. Vivo is yet to confirm its existence, but a new leak has disclosed the key specifications of the upcoming book-style foldable smartphone. The Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to succeed last year's Vivo X Fold 5. The upcoming phone is tipped to feature a larger battery than the existing model. The Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to offer a 200-megapixel rear camera unit. It could run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. 

Vivo X Fold 6 Key Specifications (Anticipated)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared details about the Vivo X Fold 6 on Weibo. The upcoming book-style foldable is said to feature a dual-cell battery unit with 3,915mAh and 2,845mAh capacities, bringing the total to 7,000mAh. This would be a significant upgrade over the 6,000mAh battery on the Vivo X Fold 5.

The 7,000mAh battery unit is expected to position the Vivo X Fold 6 as the foldable with the highest battery. For comparison, the rival foldable phones offer smaller batteries. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 4,400mAh battery, the Oppo Find N6 has a 6,000mAh battery, and the Honor Magic V6 has a 6,600mAh cell.

The Vivo X Fold 6 is said to feature a 200-megapixel rear camera. It is also said to include a periscope sensor. For context, the Vivo X Fold 5 has a triple outward-facing camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has 20-megapixel selfie cameras on both the cover screen and internal screen.

The leak hints at refreshed design elements and new accessories for the Vivo X Fold 6, though details are still under wraps. It is said to use a flagship processor, but the name of the chipset is not mentioned in the post. Vivo X Fold 5 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset; therefore, we can expect the Vivo X Fold 6 to ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

The Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in July last year in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,49,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It has an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner screen and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen. It has IPX8+IPX9+IP5X ratings for water and dust resistance and supports 80W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Immersive Display
  • Decent Battery
  • Strong Camera performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Only four Android OS updates promised
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
OPPO Find N6

OPPO Find N6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.12-inch
Cover Display 6.62-inch
Cover Resolution 1140x2616 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2480x2248 pixels
Honor Magic V6

Honor Magic V6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.52-inch
Cover Display 7.95-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6600mAh
OS Android 16
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications, Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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