Vivo X Fold 6 appears to be inching towards its launch. Vivo is yet to confirm its existence, but a new leak has disclosed the key specifications of the upcoming book-style foldable smartphone. The Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to succeed last year's Vivo X Fold 5. The upcoming phone is tipped to feature a larger battery than the existing model. The Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to offer a 200-megapixel rear camera unit. It could run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Vivo X Fold 6 Key Specifications (Anticipated)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared details about the Vivo X Fold 6 on Weibo. The upcoming book-style foldable is said to feature a dual-cell battery unit with 3,915mAh and 2,845mAh capacities, bringing the total to 7,000mAh. This would be a significant upgrade over the 6,000mAh battery on the Vivo X Fold 5.

The 7,000mAh battery unit is expected to position the Vivo X Fold 6 as the foldable with the highest battery. For comparison, the rival foldable phones offer smaller batteries. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 4,400mAh battery, the Oppo Find N6 has a 6,000mAh battery, and the Honor Magic V6 has a 6,600mAh cell.

The Vivo X Fold 6 is said to feature a 200-megapixel rear camera. It is also said to include a periscope sensor. For context, the Vivo X Fold 5 has a triple outward-facing camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has 20-megapixel selfie cameras on both the cover screen and internal screen.

The leak hints at refreshed design elements and new accessories for the Vivo X Fold 6, though details are still under wraps. It is said to use a flagship processor, but the name of the chipset is not mentioned in the post. Vivo X Fold 5 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset; therefore, we can expect the Vivo X Fold 6 to ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

The Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in July last year in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,49,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It has an 8.03-inch AMOLED inner screen and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen. It has IPX8+IPX9+IP5X ratings for water and dust resistance and supports 80W wired and 40W wireless charging.