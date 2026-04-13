Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) will be launched in India later this week, the tech giant announced Monday. Moreover, the new 4K smart TV range will include three models of different sizes. Additionally, dedicated microsites for the upcoming Xiaomi smart TV lineup are now live in the country on an e-commerce platform and the company's online store, revealing various details about it. However, Xiaomi's latest Mini LED series is already available for purchase in select global markets. Globally, it features up to a 75-inch 4K QD-Mini LED display, offering up to 60Hz of refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) Series Set to Launch in India on April 15

The tech giant has announced that its new Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) smart TV series will be launched in India on April 15. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming lineup will comprise 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models. The upcoming Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) smart TV series will also be powered by the Quantum MagiQ technology, which is claimed to deliver enhanced colour reproduction, improved contrast and picture quality.

The Mini LED technology will be coupled with local dimming technology on the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) lineup. Moreover, the dedicated microsites for the smart TV range are now live on Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store, confirming its availability via the websites, while also revealing the design of the upcoming home entertainment device. It is shown to ship with a TV stand, featuring four spokes. The lineup might also boast relatively thin bezels.

However, India is not the first market to get Xiaomi's new Mini LED smart TVs. The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) is already on sale in select global markets. The lineup is equipped with up to a 75-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) QD-Mini LED panel, offering up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, up to 60Hz of refresh rate, 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles, and 94 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Globally, the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) boasts a dual 15W speaker setup. The smart TV lineup runs on Google TV. It is powered by a quad core Cortex A55 chipset, along with a Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. The smart TV series also supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB 2.0 port for connectivity.

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