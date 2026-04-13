Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) India Launch Date Announced; 55 Inch, 65 Inch and 75 Inch Models Expected

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) India Launch Date Announced; 55-Inch, 65-Inch and 75-Inch Models Expected

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and the company’s online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2026 18:03 IST
Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) India Launch Date Announced; 55-Inch, 65-Inch and 75-Inch Models Expected

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) might feature a dual speaker setup

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) will be offered in three sizes
  • Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) will be powered by Quantum MagiQ
  • The company has yet to confirm the pricing details
Advertisement

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) will be launched in India later this week, the tech giant announced Monday. Moreover, the new 4K smart TV range will include three models of different sizes. Additionally, dedicated microsites for the upcoming Xiaomi smart TV lineup are now live in the country on an e-commerce platform and the company's online store, revealing various details about it. However, Xiaomi's latest Mini LED series is already available for purchase in select global markets. Globally, it features up to a 75-inch 4K QD-Mini LED display, offering up to 60Hz of refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) Series Set to Launch in India on April 15

The tech giant has announced that its new Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) smart TV series will be launched in India on April 15. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming lineup will comprise 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models. The upcoming Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) smart TV series will also be powered by the Quantum MagiQ technology, which is claimed to deliver enhanced colour reproduction, improved contrast and picture quality.

The Mini LED technology will be coupled with local dimming technology on the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) lineup. Moreover, the dedicated microsites for the smart TV range are now live on Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store, confirming its availability via the websites, while also revealing the design of the upcoming home entertainment device. It is shown to ship with a TV stand, featuring four spokes. The lineup might also boast relatively thin bezels.

However, India is not the first market to get Xiaomi's new Mini LED smart TVs. The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) is already on sale in select global markets. The lineup is equipped with up to a 75-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) QD-Mini LED panel, offering up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, up to 60Hz of refresh rate, 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles, and 94 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Globally, the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) boasts a dual 15W speaker setup. The smart TV lineup runs on Google TV. It is powered by a quad core Cortex A55 chipset, along with a Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. The smart TV series also supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB 2.0 port for connectivity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2026, Xiaomi TV S Mini LED 2026 India Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Vivo T5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Feature 144Hz AMOLED Display, Dual Rear Cameras and IP69 Rating

Related Stories

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) India Launch Date Announced; 55-Inch, 65-Inch and 75-Inch Models Expected
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 60 Pro With a 6,500mAh Battery Arrives at This Price in India
  2. This New Motorola Edge 70 Series Phone Could Launch in India Soon
  3. Vivo X300 FE Could Launch in India With a Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit
  4. Redmi A7 Pro 5G Launches in India With These Features
  5. Samsung Quietly Hikes Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price in the US
  6. Oppo Reno 16 Series Said to Borrow This OnePlus 15 Feature
  7. Rockstar Games Suffers Data Breach Again as Hackers Threaten With Leak
  8. Redmi K90 Max Launch Date Revealed; Company Teases These Display Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Pochamma OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Stream This Original Series Online?
  2. Lumio Vision 9 (2026) India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  3. Justin Sun vs WLFI: Tron Founder Questions WLFI Over Token Freeze, Governance
  4. Eken Babu Season 9 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Bengali Series Online?
  5. Xiaomi TV S Mini LED (2026) India Launch Date Announced; 55-Inch, 65-Inch and 75-Inch Models Expected
  6. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Feature 144Hz AMOLED Display, Dual Rear Cameras and IP69 Rating
  7. Anju Sundarikal Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Malayalam Show Online
  8. Xiaomi's HyperOS 4 Update Said to Be in Development With ‘Significant Changes’, Leica-Inspired Colour Palette
  9. Bob World Lite App Launched in India to Bring Digital Banking to Jio Feature Phones
  10. Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications Leak Hints at Major Battery and Camera Upgrades On the Way
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »