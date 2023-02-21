Vivo X Fold 2, the purported successor to the Vivo X Fold that was launched last year, is said to be in the works. The company is also reportedly working on the Vivo X Flip, another foldable phone that could feature a clamshell foldable design. While Vivo is yet to officially reveal plans to launch new foldable handsets, a tipster has now leaked details of the specifications of the larger foldable phone, which could be the first foldable phone to debut with Qualcomm's most powerful smartphone chipset to date.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked details of the purported Vivo X Fold 2 on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The successor to the Vivo X Fold that was launched last April, could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, making it the first foldable smartphone to be powered by this chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which made its debut last year, featured a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood, while the original Vivo X Fold was equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. However, unlike the Samsung foldable phone, the Vivo X Fold did not make its debut outside China.

Meanwhile, the tipster also claims that the Vivo X Fold 2 will be equipped with two 2,340mAh batteries with a total capacity of 4,800mAh. The phone will support 120W flash charging as well, according to Digital Chat Station.

Last year's Vivo X Fold was equipped with a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. There's no word on whether Vivo's purported foldable phone will support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging like its predecessors.

In December, the tipster had suggested the Vivo X Fold 2 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while also claiming that it would feature a foldable display with a 2K resolution. At the time, they had also claimed that the front and inner display of the foldable phone would have under-display fingerprint scanners. While Vivo is yet to announce any plans to launch this handset, the tipster claims that it could be released in the first half of 2023.

