  Vivo X Fold 2 Tipped to Be First Foldable Phone to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 120W Fast Charging

Vivo X Fold 2 could be equipped with two 2,340mAh batteries with a total capacity of 4,800mAh.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2023 17:23 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 2 is tipped to launch as the successor to the Vivo X fold (pictured)

  • Vivo X Fold 2 is tipped to launch as a successor to 2022's Vivo X Fold
  • The handset is tipped to feature a foldable screen with a 2K resolution
  • The Vivo X Fold also supported wireless and reverse wireless charging

Vivo X Fold 2, the purported successor to the Vivo X Fold that was launched last year, is said to be in the works. The company is also reportedly working on the Vivo X Flip, another foldable phone that could feature a clamshell foldable design. While Vivo is yet to officially reveal plans to launch new foldable handsets, a tipster has now leaked details of the specifications of the larger foldable phone, which could be the first foldable phone to debut with Qualcomm's most powerful smartphone chipset to date.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked details of the purported Vivo X Fold 2 on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The successor to the Vivo X Fold that was launched last April, could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, making it the first foldable smartphone to be powered by this chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which made its debut last year, featured a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood, while the original Vivo X Fold was equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. However, unlike the Samsung foldable phone, the Vivo X Fold did not make its debut outside China.

Meanwhile, the tipster also claims that the Vivo X Fold 2 will be equipped with two 2,340mAh batteries with a total capacity of 4,800mAh. The phone will support 120W flash charging as well, according to Digital Chat Station.

Last year's Vivo X Fold was equipped with a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. There's no word on whether Vivo's purported foldable phone will support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging like its predecessors.

In December, the tipster had suggested the Vivo X Fold 2 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while also claiming that it would feature a foldable display with a 2K resolution. At the time, they had also claimed that the front and inner display of the foldable phone would have under-display fingerprint scanners. While Vivo is yet to announce any plans to launch this handset, the tipster claims that it could be released in the first half of 2023.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X Fold

Vivo X Fold

Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1916x2160 pixels
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Fold, Vivo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Android Devices in India Could Soon Ship With Fewer Google Apps Under New ‘IMADA’ Licence
Telcos' Body COAI Says Mid-Band 6GHz Spectrum Needed for Mobile Operators, 5G Services
