Vivo V27 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report

The Vivo V27 series models will likely feature a Sony IMX 776V sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 February 2023 18:38 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo V27 series phones features curved screens

  • Vivo V27 series will feature a colour-changing back panel
  • The series will likely have a base and a Pro model
  • The Vivo V27 series will go on sale via Flipkart in India

Vivo has confirmed it will launch its highly anticipated V27 series of smartphones in India on March 1. The lineup is likely to include the regular Vivo V27 and the Vivo V27 Pro. The handsets are expected to feature 3D curved screens with 120Hz refresh rate and hole-punch display design. The Vivo V27 series is also confirmed to have a color-changing back panel and will also likely feature a Sony IMX776V primary sensor. We now know a little bit more about what to expect in the performance department, along with some key specifications for the Pro variant from the upcoming series, as it has reportedly recently been spotted on the Geekbench website. The upcoming handsets are expected to succeed the Vivo V25 and Vivo V25 Pro, which were launched back in September 2022.

The Vivo V27 Pro, with the model number Vivo V2230, reportedly scored 1,003 in the single-core test and 3,936 in the multi-core test, as seen in the Geekbench database listing, spotted first by MySmartPrice.

The Geekbench listing also indicates that the Vivo V27 Pro will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, 8GB RAM, and will most likely be equipped with up to 256GB storage, according to the report. The listing adds that the Vivo V27 Pro model will ship with the latest Android 13 operating system.

An earlier report had suggested that the Vivo V27 Pro's retail packaging is likely to list a price of Rs. 41,999, suggesting that the launch selling price of the phone will be less than Rs. 40,000. The report added that the upcoming smartphone, which is expected to have a curved AMOLED screen, will arrive with 8GB of RAM and two storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

The Vivo V27 Pro is also expected to sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 front camera, as well as a triple rear camera setup with an OIS-equipped primary sensor of unknown resolution and possibly two more sensors with ultra-wide and macro functionality.

As per the details revealed by Vivo, the front cameras of the V27 series devices will be housed within centrally aligned hole-punch cutouts on the display.

Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQB: First Looks

