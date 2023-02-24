WhatsApp has reportedly begun rolling out a feature that will make it easier for users to navigate the settings section on the iOS version of the app as part of the latest beta release. Over the years, the Meta-owned messaging app has added several new features and options, allowing users to customise its functionality and their privacy settings. The new search bar can help them search for specific settings, instead of combing through all of the options on WhatsApp.

Spotted by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, a new search bar for the settings section is now rolling out to beta testers on the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS. It should already be available to users who are running WhatsApp for iOS beta version 23.4.0.73, but the feature tracker states that testers on other 23.4.0 builds should also be able to see the new search bar.

The search bar appears above the user's profile image on the settings page, according to an image shared by WABetaInfo. Users can type in specific words like "Photo" to see settings options under Storage and Data or Privacy (for their profile photo), or type "Notification" to see settings related to chat and group chat notifications sounds and vibration options.

WhatsApp's new search bar is found in the settings menu

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The feature could help elderly users, or users who have just begun to use the app, find some commonly used settings easily. While users currently have to spend a few minutes browsing through the settings to find the right toggle or option, typing it into a search bar could let them find it in an instant. However, there's no word on when this feature will make its way to users on the stable version of WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, the feature tracker also states that WhatsApp has begun testing the ability to report status updates on WhatsApp for iOS beta version 23.4.0.74. Readers might recall that the messaging service started testing the report feature for statuses on the beta version of the app for Android phones last month. The new option will allow users to report content that is in violation of the WhatsApp Terms of Service. While statuses are protected by end-to-end encryption, reported message content is sent to WhatsApp for moderation, as per the app's privacy policy.

