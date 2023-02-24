Technology News
WhatsApp Rolling Out Settings Search Bar Feature on Latest iOS Beta Update: Report

WhatsApp is also working on the ability to report status updates on iOS, according to a feature tracker.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 February 2023 19:53 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp users who are on the latest beta release may find it easier to search the settings menu

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has added several new features over the years
  • These features are controlled by several settings on the messaging app
  • Users may find it easier to quickly navigate through settings on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has reportedly begun rolling out a feature that will make it easier for users to navigate the settings section on the iOS version of the app as part of the latest beta release. Over the years, the Meta-owned messaging app has added several new features and options, allowing users to customise its functionality and their privacy settings. The new search bar can help them search for specific settings, instead of combing through all of the options on WhatsApp.

Spotted by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, a new search bar for the settings section is now rolling out to beta testers on the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS. It should already be available to users who are running WhatsApp for iOS beta version 23.4.0.73, but the feature tracker states that testers on other 23.4.0 builds should also be able to see the new search bar. 

The search bar appears above the user's profile image on the settings page, according to an image shared by WABetaInfo. Users can type in specific words like "Photo" to see settings options under Storage and Data or Privacy (for their profile photo), or type "Notification" to see settings related to chat and group chat notifications sounds and vibration options.

whatsapp settings search bar wabetainfo whatsapp

WhatsApp's new search bar is found in the settings menu
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The feature could help elderly users, or users who have just begun to use the app, find some commonly used settings easily. While users currently have to spend a few minutes browsing through the settings to find the right toggle or option, typing it into a search bar could let them find it in an instant. However, there's no word on when this feature will make its way to users on the stable version of WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, the feature tracker also states that WhatsApp has begun testing the ability to report status updates on WhatsApp for iOS beta version 23.4.0.74. Readers might recall that the messaging service started testing the report feature for statuses on the beta version of the app for Android phones last month. The new option will allow users to report content that is in violation of the WhatsApp Terms of Service. While statuses are protected by end-to-end encryption, reported message content is sent to WhatsApp for moderation, as per the app's privacy policy. 

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India committment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
PlayStation Plus March 2023 Free Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, Code Vein, and More
