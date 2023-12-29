Technology News

Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Price in India Leak Online Ahead of January 4 Launch

Vivo X100 Pro will reportedly have an MOP of Rs. 89,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 December 2023 13:28 IST
Vivo X100 series features curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED screen

Highlights
  • Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in China last month
  • Both models sport Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras
  • Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC

Vivo X100 series, which comprises the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro models, is all set to be launched in India on January 4. Just a week ahead of its official release, the pricing of the phones has been tipped online. The flagship handsets are expected to start from Rs. 63,999 in the country. The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC is already available in China and select global markets. The Indian variants of the Vivo X100 series will ship with 8T LTPO display, and Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel 1-inch-type main camera.

Vivo X100 series price in India (leaked)

As per a report by The TechOutlook, Vivo X100 will have a market operating price (MOP) of Rs. 63,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It could cost Rs. 69,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. The Vivo X100 Pro, in contrast, will reportedly have a MOP of Rs. 89,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in China last month with a starting price tag of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000), respectively. Later, the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were announced in select global countries with a price tag of HK$7,998 (roughly Rs. 85,224) and HK$5,998 (roughly Rs. 63,917) respectively.

Vivo X100 series specifications

The Vivo X100 series features curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED screens with up to 120Hz refresh rate. They run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, coupled with Vivo's V3 chip. Both models sport Zeiss-branded triple rear camera units and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Vivo X100 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, while the Vivo X100 Pro packs a 5,400mAh unit with 100W charging and 50W wireless charging support. They have an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Series, Vivo X100 Price in India, Vivo X100 Pro Price in India, Vivo X100 Specifications, Vivo X100 Pro Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Nord 3 5G Receives a Discount in India: See New Price, Offers

