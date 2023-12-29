Oppo Find X7 series launch date has been revealed. The lineup is expected to include the Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra. The company has announced the launch date of the series in China and also revealed the design and colour options of the models. The RAM and storage configurations of the phones have been confirmed as well. Oppo has also opened reservations for the handsets in China. The lineup has previously been tipped to include a Find X7 Ultra 'Satellite Communication' variant but the company has not yet confirmed its availability.

The company announced that the Oppo Find X7 series will launch globally on January 8 at 2:30pm Beijing time (12pm IST). A promotional video of the upcoming lineup shows the design of the two handsets - the Oppo Find X7 and Oppo Find X7 Ultra. Ahead of the launch, both models are open for reservations in China. The listings of the phones on the official website also reveal the colour options and the storage configurations.

Oppo Find X7 is confirmed to launch in four colour options - Desert Silver Moon, Smokey Purple, Starry Sky Black, and Vast Sea and Sky (blue) (translated from Chinese). The black and purple colour options are seen with glass back panels while the other two designs appear with part faux leather and part glass finish. The Find X7 will be available in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB variants.

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra, on the other hand, will be offered in Desert Silver Moon, Song Ying Mo Yun (black), and Vast Sea and Sky (blue) (translated from Chinese) colourways. All options of the Ultra model will carry a part faux leather and part glass finish on the back. The phone is listed with 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB storage options.

Both Oppo Find X7 models are seen with a large circular camera module placed centrally towards the top of the back panel. They are seen with curved screens with a hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera. The volume rockers and power buttons are placed on the right side of the handsets, while the left edge appears to sport an alert slider that is usually found on OnePlus smartphones.

The base Oppo Find X7 has been tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, while the Find X7 Ultra is said to carry a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. They are expected to ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14. The vanilla handset is likely to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K display with BOE 8T OLED LTPO panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, and the Ultra variant could get a 6.82-inch 2K display. Both handsets are said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

For optics, the Oppo Find X7 could get a 50-megapixel LYT-808 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel Omnivision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x zoom and OIS support. Meanwhile, the Find X7 Ultra is said to feature a 50-megapixel LYT-900 main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel LYT800 sensor with an ultrawide lens, an OIS-supported 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor with telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel OIS-supported IMX858 sensor with telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.