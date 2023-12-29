Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to make its way to the market soon. Over the past few months, there have been several leaks suggesting the major features coming to the Galaxy S24 lineup. The phones are said to get a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, an improved camera system, new design and AI-based features. A media report recently indicated the European pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The regular models are expected to be priced lower than the launch price of Galaxy S23. However, the pricing of the top-end model could remain the same as its predecessor.

As per a report by GalaxyClub (Dutch), the price of Galaxy S24 will start at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 82,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 256GB storage model could be priced at EUR 959 (roughly Rs. 88,000). The Galaxy S24+ will reportedly be priced at EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 1,05,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and EUR 1,269 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

The top-end model of the lineup Galaxy S24 Ultra could be priced at EUR 1,449 (roughly Rs. 1,33,500) for the 12GB + 256GB version. The 12GB RAM + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB models is said to be priced at EUR 1,569 (roughly Rs. 1,44,500) and EUR 1,809 (roughly Rs. 1,66,500), respectively.

If this leak holds any weight, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ might be slightly cheaper than the launch price of their predecessors. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ debuted with a price tag of EUR 950 (roughly Rs. 87,000), and EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000), respectively. The pricing of the Galaxy S24 Ultra could remain relatively the same. The pricing is likely to vary across countries depending on currency exchange rates.

Samsung has not yet announced the launch date of the Galaxy S24 series, but it is highly speculated to be unveiled on January 17. The brand is expected to pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy with overclocked CPU and GPU cores in both Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra across all markets. The US and Canada Samsung Galaxy S24 variant could run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while most regions will see the handset powered by an Exynos 2400 SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.